Hornets have 3 games in 4 nights to define their season. How they can pass Nets, Hawks

All the promise and excitement is slowly slipping away, replaced by anxiety and frustration.

It was all of 10 days ago when the Charlotte Hornets were catapulting themselves into a position that left them right where they wanted to be. They climbed up to eighth place in the Eastern Conference by virtue of that March 27 win in Brooklyn, closing out the Nets in the kind of fashion that had Hornets’ faithful giddy.

That almost feels like an eternity ago given the stumbles over the past week. Succumbing to the Miami Heat 144-115 on Tuesday and losing for the third time in their last four outings kicked the Hornets out of the driver’s seat for the eighth seed. Rather than controlling their own destiny and keeping themselves in prime position to host at least one game in next week’s play-in tournament, the Hornets are now at the mercy of Atlanta and Brooklyn.

With a trio of games remaining, the Hornets (40-39) have sunk into the play-in tournament basement. Sitting in 10th place courtesy of a Nets’ win over Houston and the Hawks’ loss to Toronto, they are in danger of repeating last year’s fate: A road game in the opening round of the play-in tournament.

“We’ve just got to control what we can control,” Miles Bridges said. “Us going in with the right mindset. We’ve got three games left and we’ve got to try to win all of those. But the most important game starts off tomorrow.”

Bridges corrected himself.

“I mean not tomorrow,” he said, remembering their next matchup comes at home against Orlando on Thursday. “But yeah, our mindset going into the game starts right now. We’ve just got to fix it now before it’s too late.

“We just know the next game is a must-win for us. We’ve got to go into that game like it’s a playoff game. We can’t go in against their record. We’ve got to treat every game like a playoff game. So if we go in with the same mindset, then they are going to beat us at home.”

As if the Hornets’ struggles shouldn’t be enough of a wake-up call, that brutal defeat to the Magic in Charlotte in January might do the trick. Or maybe Orlando’s victory over Cleveland on Tuesday, which, paired with the Raptors’ win over Atlanta, is going to suffice in ensuring the Hornets don’t start out lethargically.

Story continues

Yielding 144 points like they have in each of their last two losses is embarrassing.

“When we look at the past two games it’s not surprising at all,” PJ Washington said. “We weren’t guarding. The passing game, everybody is getting comfortable. They made a bunch of threes. We’ve just got to guard a lot better.”

That’s the only – only – course of action for the Hornets to be anything more than a one-and-done. Their margin for error is already paper-thin and the prospect of having to win two road games in three nights next week is daunting.

Hornets playoff situation

Following their date with the Magic, the Hornets head to Chicago for their final road game of the regular season. The Bulls trail fifth-place Toronto by a game, so they still have a chance at a better seed, and the Hornets probably won’t catch any breaks with them.

Sunday’s season finale brings Washington to town and the Wizards have won five of their last seven games, including a convincing triumph over playoff-bound Minnesota on Tuesday.

Brooklyn’s schedule features games against New York, Cleveland and Indiana. Atlanta has Washington, Miami and Houston.

Pouring through those particulars, in order to secure a home game in the play-in tournament the Hornets likely have to post at least a 2-1 mark. It might take a three-game winning streak to conclude the season to get it done.

There are no guarantees at this point, not with the Hornets’ teeter-totter tendencies. They could use a serious confidence booster, something to brighten the outlook that’s suddenly becoming as dark as an approaching thunderstorm.

But the Hornets insist their mental state hasn’t wavered too much despite their recent struggles and their psyche remains intact leading into their season-defining span of three games in four nights.

“Everybody is still excited,” Washington said. “Everybody is still ready to play. We’ve got to clean up a few things and we’ll be fine.”

They’re on the clock and the timer is dwindling rapidly.