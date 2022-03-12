Hornet soccer comes to a close

Mar. 12—HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville's boys soccer team wrapped up its season Thursday night after a disappointing season filled with setbacks.

The Hornets opened up the year with a 10-1 win over Madisonville but then quickly turned once they got into district play. Huntsville would go on to lose eight of their final nine to close out their season.

"As I think as much of a struggle as this season has been, I find it very easy to be proud of this group," Huntsville head coach Robert Taylor said. "We had something that we didn't plan for and the team had to deal with. We had some injuries and the team we opened the season with was not the team we finished with. We thought things were going to come together, it became clear it wasn't the group we anticipated."

Goal scoring was the main problem in Huntsville's season as they scored just six goals in their district slate. The Hornets, however, struggled to find somebody to take over offensively with their injuries.

Huntsville's junior Jesse Delgado led the team with six goals on the year but only played in 15 games for the Hornets. But with 13 people with at least one goal this season, there was never a constant scorer leaving it open offensively.

"I wish it would have gone differently but I don't fault the kids because they tried," Taylor said. "Every idea we sent the way they would work on it and by-and-large when they executed it, it was fine. We just unfortunately never turned the corner on being dangerous enough to get out in front of teams and stay in front."

Despite not being able to score a bunch, the Hornet's defense was strong. But with three separate members in goal for the Hornets, they allowed 43 goals. Senior goalie Christian Avelar came into the season as the starter but after a wrist injury, he was sidelined after 15 games. Senior Marco Solis and sophomore Isauro Zuniga finished out the season.

While Alvelar was in goal for 15 games, he allowed 24 goals but had 49 saves. Solis allowed 16 goals in nine games with just 17 saves.

But the Hornets just couldn't get it figured out offensively.

"Every coach we have played has told us that we aren't an easy team to play," Taylor said. "There is not a bad team in our district so there wasn't a game where you can get your feet under you. It's a grind for five weeks and there were no easy ones, we just weren't good enough at putting the ball in the rectangle."

With the season coming to a close the Hornets will now miss out on their second straight postseason, but with the goal to turn things around next season, the Hornets will have to do so in a new district.