Is Hornet LaMelo Ball still Rookie of the Year favorite? We asked voters who’ll decide

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rick Bonnell
·6 min read
1 / 2

Is Hornet LaMelo Ball still Rookie of the Year favorite? We asked voters who’ll decide

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego is certain LaMelo Ball should be NBA Rookie of the Year, even if Ball doesn’t play another game this season.

The media members who will decide that award aren’t so convinced: Ball is still the front-runner to win, but nothing like the lock he was in March before fracturing his right wrist.

Ball could be overtaken by the Sacramento Kings’ Tyrese Haliburton or the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards. The longer Ball is out, the more strongly some voters will consider Haliburton and Edwards as this season’s top rookie.

Those were the findings of an Observer poll of likely voters for Rookie of the Year. About 100 media members are selected by the NBA to vote on various awards, based on regular-season performance. The Observer contacted a dozen Rookie of the Year voters from last season, all of whom anticipate again being selected to vote on this season’s award.

The Observer posed two questions: How would you have voted had ballots been due Thursday (with about five weeks left in the regular season)? Also, will the length of Ball’s absence, after he suffered a broken wrist March 20, impact how you might vote when the regular season concludes May 16?

The NBA system requests a first-, second- and third-place vote. Of the 12 voters who shared their current ranking, nine gave Ball their first-place vote. Haliburton got two firsts and Edwards received one. One other rookie — Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks — got a third-place vote.

The consensus: Ball was cruising to Rookie of the Year before his injuries: He’d won the first three Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month awards, was among rookie leaders in most statistical categories and had raised the Hornets’ playoff chances before being injured on March 20.

LaMelo Ball’s 41 games compelling evidence?

Were Ball’s first three months so dominant that it doesn’t matter whether he plays again this season? That’s the divide among Rookie of the Year voters.

“I think it’s going to be difficult for anyone to take this award away from Ball, who has been everything Charlotte could’ve hoped for — and then some — as a rookie,” said ESPN reporter Tim Bontemps. “For as good as Haliburton has been this season, Ball has been on another level.”

However, Ball has played in 41 games and might not return before the end of a 72-game regular season. For some voters, that’s not enough.

“I think 41 games out of 72 is not a sufficient sample size to honor a player with one of the league’s annual awards,” said Steve Aschburner, who writes nba.com’s weekly rookie ladder column and will have a vote.

Aschburner notes that Patrick Ewing won Rookie of the Year in 1986 after missing 30 games of what was then an 82-game season. So Ewing played in 61% of that season’s games. Ball, if he doesn’t return, would play in 57% of the regular season.

“I don’t think we need to establish a new floor for participation,” said Aschburner, who currently has Ball “parked” at No. 6 on his rookie ladder because Ball is unavailable.

“If Ball were to return to play three more games to boost his participation to 61%, then he’d have precedent to persuade us voters. Otherwise, I’m likely to have him a respectable third on my ballot, behind the two-way consistency of Haliburton and the raw, athletic play of Edwards.”

There’s a middle ground to those two perspectives. Josh Robbins, who covers the Orlando Magic for The Athletic, says Ball’s injury opened the door to consider what other rookies do in April and May.

“Had he not gotten hurt, and if the Hornets went on to finish fourth in the East, he would have reaped the benefits in Rookie of the Year votes,” Robbins said.

“Anthony Edwards now has a chance to enhance his candidacy. If Edwards plays well the rest of the season, he could supplant Ball.”

Ball has ‘clearly impacted winning’

This will be the second straight season that an extended injury absence influences Rookie of the Year balloting. Last season, top pick Zion Williamson missed the season’s first 44 games while recovering from a torn meniscus.

While Williamson was spectacular in the 24 games he played (22.5 points per game on 58% shooting), he finished third in rookie balloting behind winner Ja Morant and runner-up Kendrick Nunn.

Ball’s situation is similar but not parallel. Ball dominated this rookie class before being injured, while Williamson didn’t make his NBA debut until far into last season.

When Ball had surgery March 23, the Hornets said his wrist would be immobilized for four weeks, then the injury would be re-evaluated. General manager Mitch Kupchak said there’s hope Ball is cleared to play again this season, but that the team would avoid anything that might risk Ball’s long-term health.

Borrego argues that if Ball never plays again this season, he already has made a compelling case for Rookie of the Year. Beyond Ball’s statistics — averaging 15.9 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds — Borrego said Ball’s impact on the Hornets’ record is rare for a rookie and should be a key factor in the voting.

“He has clearly impacted winning, more so than I even expected,” said Borrego. whose Hornets are 27-24 — fourth in the East — entering Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. “He put us in position to be a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference.

“When you can impact winning and put up those numbers, you are clearly Rookie of the Year.”

This ‘aberration’ of an NBA season

The Observer’s polling showed a wide variance among voters on the importance of Ball’s games played.

Numerous factors play into that — the truncated season caused by the pandemic, the inevitable player absences tied to COVID-19 testing, and the minimal preparation this rookie class had between the draft and training camp.

Doug Smith of the Toronto Star called this whole season an “aberration” that requires a level of subjectivity beyond stats to evaluate who deserves these awards.

For Joe Vardon of The Athletic, that’s already enough to carry Ball to Rookie of the Year.

“LaMelo made a major impact on winning for the Hornets over a majority of the season, he’s the only rookie to do that, and he was leading rookies in virtually all major categories before the injury,” Vardon said.

“So, he wins.”

Rookie of the Year poll

The NBA has about 100 media members who regularly cover the league vote on each of the six major individual season awards, including Rookie of the Year.

For Rookie of the Year, voters pick a first, second and third place, with first place worth five points, second place three points and third place one.

The Observer polled 12 media members who had ROTY votes last season and are expected to again this season. Based on that poll, Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is still the favorite to win ROTY, despite a broken wrist that could cost him the final 31 games of the regular season.

Voting (based on the 5-3-1 points system)

LaMelo Ball, Hornets: Nine first-place votes, one second-place, two third place = 50 points

Tyrese Haliburton, Kings: Two firsts, six seconds, four thirds = 32 points

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves: One first, five seconds, five thirds = 25 points

Immanuel Quickley, Knicks: One third = 1 point

Recommended Stories

  • MLB roundup: Dodgers pull off sweep of Nats

    Zach McKinstry homered and drove in three runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the visiting Washington Nationals 3-0 on Sunday, sweeping the three-game series between the last two World Series champions. In a matchup of three-time Cy Young Award winners, Clayton Kershaw (2-1) threw 86 pitches over six scoreless innings. Washington's Max Scherzer (0-1) allowed one run on just three hits over six innings.

  • Nationwide far-right rallies fizzle

    Police in Huntington Beach, California, declared an unlawful assembly to "disperse an unruly crowd" at a far-right rally Sunday.The big picture: Police arrested 10 people at the so-called "white lives matter" rally after clashes between the extremists and counter-protesters, the Los Angeles Times reports. It was one of several poorly attended far-right protests held across the U.S. Sunday, per NBC News. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: The poor showings demonstrate how the white supremacist movement has been driven underground in the face of media and police scrutiny since the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, with extremists using encryption services to arrange the rallies, NBC notes.For the record: Per nonprofit the Southern Poverty Law Center, "'White Lives Matter' is a white supremacist phrase that originated in early 2015 as a racist response to the Black Lives Matter movement."What to watch: Evidence emerged in the weeks after the U.S. Capitol riots that the subsequent online purge of far-right figures and platforms had driven radicalized users into darker corners of the internet.Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University, told NBC that organized, larger groups had "splintered," along with their social media footprint.The risk now was "loners and cells, who act on their own combination of hatreds and idiosyncrasies often cobbled together from a constant all-you-can-eat buffet of stereotyping and conspiracies that still populate online discourse," he added.Of note: An online poll conducted at the end of January found a majority of Americans think social media "has played a role in radicalizing people."Go deeper: Fresno police fires officer for ties to Proud BoysMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Derek Chauvin trial: George Floyd was ‘a person everybody loved’, brother says

    Philonise Floyd tells jury how his brother was ‘a leader’ while cardiologist says George Floyd’s death was ‘absolutely preventable’ Makeshift memorial of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photograph: Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images George Floyd’s younger brother, Philonise Floyd, took the stand on Monday in the trial of the former police officer accused of murdering him and told the jury how George Floyd was “a person that everybody loved around the community”. Philonise Floyd broke down in tears when shown a picture of his late mother and a young George Floyd, saying: “I miss both of them.” He testified as part of an effort by prosecutors to humanize his brother in front of the jury and make him more than a crime statistic. Minnesota is a rarity as a state in allowing what is known as “spark of life” testimony during the trial stage. Earlier, a heart specialist said that George Floyd’s death was “absolutely preventable” and he would have lived if now-ex police officer Derek Chauvin had not pinned him to the street. Chauvin, who is white, denies murdering George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, last May, when he knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest. Jonathan Rich, a cardiologist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, took the stand as the last medical expert called by the prosecution. He told the jury he was certain Floyd did not die of a heart attack, heart disease or a drug overdose. The heart specialist said Floyd died of cardiopulmonary arrest – when adequate heart function and breathing stop – caused by low oxygen levels. When prosecutor Jerry Blackwell asked what caused the oxygen deficiency, Rich said it was “induced by the prone restraint and positional asphyxiation that he was subjected to”. It was the 11th day of testimony in the historic trial. The prosecution is close to resting its case before the defense calls its witnesses. It is expected that relatives of Floyd will be allowed to address the court, to talk about his life and character. Floyd’s death was caught on video and sparked the largest civil rights uprising in the US since the 1960s. Chauvin led three other officers last 25 May in forcing Floyd to the ground, face down and handcuffed behind his back, as they arrested him on suspicion of using a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes in a corner store. Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds, the court has heard, as Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe and cried for help before passing out. On Monday afternoon, Philonise Floyd was called to the stand. Philonise Floyd and other relatives of George Floyd have been a constant presence inside and outside court, turning up every day to support their family member’s cause. He only spoke for a very short time and was not cross-examined by Chauvin’s defense. But it was a powerful appearance that caught the attention of the jury, amid a lot of important but much drier expert testimony. Growing up, Philonise Floyd told the jury, George Floyd “was so much of a leader to us in the household”. “He would always make sure that we had our clothes for school,” Philonise Floyd recalled. “He made sure that we all were going to be to school on time. He just was like a person that everybody loved around the community. He just knew how to make people feel better.” “He was a big momma’s boy,” he said of Floyd’s relationship with their mother. When she died in May 2018, Philonise recalled, “He would just say ‘Mama, Mama’, over and over again. “I didn’t know what to tell him because I was in pain too,” he said. “He was just holding her, just holding her. He didn’t want to leave the casket.” The aim of the prosecution and the family was to give a more rounded view of Floyd prior to the defense starting to call its witnesses, which is expected soon, and focusing on all the down sides of his life and health. Illicit drugs were found in Floyd’s system and he had underlying health conditions which the defense intends to argue killed him, while Chauvin’s actions were reasonable in dealing with a large, struggling suspect who was high on a mix of the opioid fentanyl and methamphetamine. But Rich, the cardiologist, said that in his opinion Floyd had been restrained by Chauvin “in a life-threatening manner” and was alert, awake, conversant and walking when the officers encountered him, the opposite signs and symptoms of someone who was overdosing. “I believe that Mr George Floyd’s death was absolutely preventable,” he said. The prosecutor asked if Floyd would have lived had it not been for Chauvin pressing down on his neck for more than nine minutes. “Yes I believe he would have lived,” Rich said. Earlier, the judge, Peter Cahill, denied a request by the defense to sequester the jury owing to the potential influence of the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Black man by police in a suburb of Minneapolis on Sunday, which sparked protests. The last testimony on Monday afternoon involved a former police officer, law professor and expert on the use of force telling the trial that “no reasonable officer” would have used the level of force Chauvin applied on Floyd because Floyd was neither aggressive nor a threat. Seth Stoughton said that was particularly true during his last minutes under Chauvin’s knee. “Somebody who does not have a pulse does not present a threat in any way,” Stoughton said. “No reasonable officer would have believed that was an acceptable, appropriate and reasonable use of force.” The prosecution is close to resting its case and defense witness testimony is expected to begin on Tuesday. Cahill indicated that he expects closing arguments could take place next Monday, following which the jury will be sequestered for its deliberations prior to delivering its verdict. The trial continues. The Associated Press contributed reporting

  • Red Stars speak out, Dash apologizes after alleged discrimination over COVID-19 protocols

    "It is unacceptable that a player is left in tears due to the actions of a stadium employee."

  • Hideki Matsuyama and the shot that won the Masters

    Hideki Matsuyama faced his most serious challenge on the 16th tee at Augusta National. What he did next won him the Masters.

  • Nuggets' Murray tears ACL in left knee, out indefinitely

    DENVER (AP) The Denver Nuggets will be without Jamal Murray indefinitely after the dynamic point guard suffered a torn ACL in his left knee. The Nuggets announced the diagnosis in a statement Tuesday. Murray was hurt late in a loss at Golden State on Monday night.

  • Report: Warriors center James Wiseman suffers meniscus injury

    There's a chance that James Wiseman's rookie season could be over.

  • Anthony Edwards on pending Timberwolves owner Alex Rodriguez: 'I don't know who that is'

    Baseball's connection with Gen Z may be worse than we thought.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Mel Kiper’s latest full of surprises, question marks

    The latest two-round NFL mock draft from ESPN's Mel Kiper is loaded with trades, surprises and head-scratching moves

  • Jennifer Jo Cobb to make Cup debut at Talladega

    Truck Series driver and team owner Jennifer Jo Cobb will compete for Rick Ware Racing in the April 25 Cup race at Talladega.

  • Mel Kiper Jr. has Patriots selecting QB in crazy first-round scenario

    The New England Patriots could select a quarterback in the first round.

  • Mel Kiper throws the Lions a serious 2-round curveball in his latest mock

    Kiper projects his own 26th-ranked DE to the Lions as the No. 41 overall pick

  • Jimmie Johnson ditches vanilla label during IndyCar debut

    Jimmie Johnson, with wisps of gray in his beard, is a 45-year-old rookie in the IndyCar Series ready to reintroduce himself. The seven-time NASCAR champion begins his official transition to IndyCar this weekend with Sunday's season opening race at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama with three ads debuting during the NBC broadcast. Carvana, which is new to motorsports with its Johnson sponsorship and has a light sports marketing portfolio, decided to use Johnson's true personality in making its ad campaign for the IndyCar season.

  • Mel Kiper makes ‘toughest call’ for Bengals in new 2-round mock draft

    A new mock draft from Mel Kiper has the Cincinnati Bengals going in an interesting direction.

  • Ben Simmons takes shot at Rudy Gobert in DPOY race: 'He’s not guarding everybody ... I had 42'

    Simmons was happy to talk up his scoring outburst, but neglected to mention Jordan Clarkson's 40-point effort in the same game.

  • Mel Kiper 2-round mock draft sees Cowboys trade back, nab CB-DE combo

    The Dallas Cowboys are on the clock. Well, not quite yet but the NFL draft is certainly barreling towards reality. With just over two weeks remaining, things are coming into focus for the league and for the club specifically. Over the weekend, ...

  • Derek Carr makes NFL Network’s basketball starting-five and Maxx Crosby would like a word

    Derek Carr makes NFL Network's basketball starting-five and Maxx Crosby would like a word

  • Four Cup Series teams docked in Martinsville penalty report

    NASCAR officials formalized a host of penalties Tuesday from last weekend’s Cup Series and Xfinity Series races at Martinsville Speedway. Among those penalties were fines for lug-nut violations issued to three Cup Series teams that each had a single lug unsecured after Sunday’s completion of the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain 500. Those teams, which each absorbed […]

  • Tyson Fury claps back at ‘easy work’ Francis Ngannou, who responds in kind

    Heavyweight champions of their sports, Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou take shots at each other.

  • Joe Johnson eyes NBA comeback with Milwaukee Bucks

    The Milwaukee Bucks will bring in seven-time NBA All-Star Joe Johnson for a workout, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reports.