Horner set for Red Bull hearing on Friday

Christian Horner is set for a hearing into his conduct as part of Red Bull’s investigation at the end of this week.

The team principal is the subject of an independent investigation – launched by Red Bull Racing’s parent company – into alleged inappropriate behaviour. Details of the behaviour in question have not been confirmed.

RACER understands the investigation has been ongoing for a number of days but has yet to see Horner spoken to directly on the matter. That hearing is now due to take place on Friday, with Horner continuing his duties as team principal as normal while the investigation is being carried out.

Horner denies the allegations, and at this stage it’s not clear when any conclusions will be drawn and next steps outlined.

In a statement confirming the investigation on Monday, Red Bull GmbH said it “takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible”.

Red Bull will launch its 2024 car on February 15 in Milton Keynes, while its junior team does so this coming Thursday in Las Vegas. Pre-season testing for the new Formula 1 season begins in 15 days, ahead of the opening race in Bahrain on March.

