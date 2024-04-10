Hornell Sports Night – a night of inspiration

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A special 18 Sports Commentary on the inspiring night that is Hornell Sports Night.

This Saturday, The 48th ever Hornell Sports Night returns with a very impressive lineup of sports celebrities. A night dedicated to The Special Olympics and local sports groups, fans get the opportunity to meet and interact with some of their favorite athletes.

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau, along with Yankees great Chuck Knoblauch, former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) alum Kelly Kelly will highlight a night to remember.

On this edition of 18 Sports Commentary, we dive into the legacy and greatness that is Hornell Sports Night. 18 Sports’ Andy Malnoske will proudly serve as the emcee Saturday night and will have plenty more on the big weekend.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.