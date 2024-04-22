Hornell’s Rayyan Buell transfers to Colorado

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell’s Rayyan Buell has announced a major move in his college football career.

(Photo Courtesy: @buell_rayyan on “X” )

Hornell standout Rayyan Buell announced his commitment to continue his college football career at Colorado, on Sunday. With one year of eligibility remaining, Buell announced on “X,” that he would be transferring from the Ohio University to the University of Colorado. The move comes after a stellar career by the defensive lineman.

Buell earned 2 Section V Player of the Year honors and an All-State selection with Hornell, then followed up with a commitment to Rutgers. The former Section V champ would quickly move on from the Scarlet Knights, but impress at Northwest Mississippi Community College. The Section V standout’s success in Mississippi earned him an opportunity at the Ohio University. Buell joined the Bobcats as a redshirt junior in 2022. The Hornell native appeared in 9 games, totaling 2 sacks, 4 solo tackles, and 9 assists. Last season, the redshirt senior recorded 4.5 sacks to go with 12 solo tackles and 18 assists. Buell wrecked havoc on opposing offenses, with 12.5 tackles for loss, totaling 55 yards. Much in part to Buell’s defense, Ohio went 10-3, and won the Myrtle Beach Bowl over Georgia Southern. The 2-time Section V Defensive Player of the Year, had a 6 yard tackle for a loss in the win.

Buell will now head to the Colorado Buffaloes, who have established themselves as one of the most exciting storylines in the NCAA. The Buffaloes will enter their 2nd season under the leadership of head coach Deion Sanders, who is a member of both the Pro and College Football Halls of Fame. Colorado went 4-8 in 2023, as a member of the PAC-12 conference, and will look to improve that result with a move to the BIG-12.

