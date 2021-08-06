Horn shares leadership insight

Aug. 6—Former Western Kentucky University basketball standout and current Northern Kentucky head coach Darrin Horn spoke at Thursday morning's Rooster Booster Breakfast on the Kentucky Legend Pier at the Owensboro Convention Center, sharing messages about the importance of clarity and generational impact.

"Simplify and focus," said Horn, 48, to the local business leaders in attendance. "Keep it simple and dig down deep and focus on those few things. Clarity creates confidence.

"You want to see a team play with great confidence. 'Man, those guys are out there flying around on defense or slinging that thing offensively, moving the ball, shooting, letting it fly.' They've got to have clarity. They've got to know exactly what's expected."

Horn, who took the reins for the Norse in 2019 and promptly led the team to a berth in the NCAA Tournament — ultimately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic — spoke about how even the smallest of actions can have the biggest consequences.

And, he added, it can affect anybody.

"We're all beneficiaries of that generational impact," Horn said. "Our seniors this year, we have three that will graduate. Two of them are the first people in their family — anybody in their family, anyone, any close relative — to graduate with a college degree.

"That's generational impact. That changes things. The ability to know that what you're doing is not just for you today. And it's not just your sons and your daughters and your family members. It's everybody."

Horn, who helped WKU make three NCAA Tournament appearances in the early 1990s and later coached the Hilltoppers and South Carolina, related his message to an honest conversation he had with a struggling Norse player last season.

"We had to play him because we didn't have anybody else," he recalled. "... When we're done talking, he stands up and he just gives me the biggest hug, and then he started playing great. And a few weeks later, I asked him why he thought he was playing better. And he said, 'Man, I don't know, coach, I just needed that talk.'

"I didn't know I was having a special talk. I wasn't trying to have a special talk. I was just interacting with my player in a way that I thought was needed that day. But guess what? To him, it mattered. And it changed his play, which mattered to all his teammates and me and everybody that watches us play."

By laying the groundwork for others to succeed, Horn added, it creates an opportunity for everyone to benefit in the future. He referenced NKU's "unheard of" transition to Division I in 2016 as an example — citing the Norse's three trips to the NCAA Tournament in the past five seasons and the fan support they garnered along the way.

"Every program that I've been in that's been successful was successful before," he said. "Coaches get way too much credit. We take all the blame, which is fine, but we get way too much credit.

"People care. It's important they support it. You don't just transition in magically and do something that's never been done before. You've got to build on what's there."