Horizon softball season ends in FHSAA state semifinal

The defending FHSAA Class 5A softball state champions were too much for an up-and-coming Horizon squad competing in just its third season.

No. 1 seed Parrish Community (19-9) hit two home runs while handing the Hawks (23-6) a 6-1 loss in a state semifinal Thursday morning at Legends Way Ballfields in Clermont.

The Bulls jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a homer by freshman Mackenzie Pandelo in the second inning. Horizon loaded the bases in the top of the third but could not push a run across home plate.

Senior catcher Madison Velazquez homered for Horizon in the fourth to make it a one-run game. Parrish Community promptly responded by scoring four times in the bottom half of the frame.

The Hawks produced just three hits the rest of the way.

Valazquez and junior Addison Lamb each finished 2-for-3 at the plate. Sophomore Lila Hernandez was 1-for-4.

Horizon went 17-9 in it first season in 2022 and 14-10 last spring while reaching the regional quarterfinals both years.

Eustis (25-2) was scheduled to play Baker County (21-5) for the 4A state title Thursday night.

Windermere High (23-4) faces Sanford Seminole (17-7) in a 7A state semifinal Friday at 11:15 a.m. The winner plays No. 1 seed Davie Western (25-4-1) or Jupiter (15-7) in Saturday’s championship game at 11 a.m.

Admission to state tournament games is $14 in advance and $17 on day of games through the GoFan app. All games will stream live online for a fee at NFHS Network.

Montverde Academy (28-4) won the 3A state championship in dramatic fashion late Wednesday by scoring twice in the bottom of the eighth for a 2-1 triumph over Clearwater Calvary Christian (23-6).

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com.