Horan apologises to Houghton for semi-final celebrations

Lindsey Horan sent an apologetic message to Steph Houghton for her over-zealous celebrations following the United States' victory over England.

Houghton saw a controversial late penalty saved by Alyssa Naeher in Tuesday's Women's World Cup semi-final, as USA held firm to secure a 2-1 win.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

England captain Houghton cut short a post-match interview with TalkSPORT in the wake of the result, when Horan, who set up Alex Morgan's winner, celebrated loudly in the vicinity.

Horan's actions were labelled "disrespectful" by Houghton, while Morgan has also come under fire for her 'tea sipping' celebration during the match.

But Horan claimed she did not mean to rile Houghton and explained she was fully focused on celebrating with Naeher following her crucial save.

"I sent a message to her apologising because I had no intentions of [showing disrespect]," Horan told Sky Sports on Friday.

"Obviously emotions arise after a game and I was so excited for Alyssa because it was the biggest save of her life. She's so humble and so down to Earth, I just wanted to rile her up again because it was an absolutely amazing night.

"I had no idea what was around me and I had no intentions of doing that. Hopefully Steph knows that. But obviously emotions are there after winning a semi-final."

England bring their tournament to a close with a third-place play-off against Sweden on Saturday, while holders USA face European champions Netherlands in Sunday's final.

Featured from our writers