Hopkinton, Marlborough reach Saturday night's Daily News Cup championship game

MARLBOROUGH – A near one-for-the books comeback and a heated rivalry. No better way to begin the final tournament of 2023.

The 23rd Daily News Cup opened on Wednesday night with a nice holiday-week crowd and two fantastic finishes: one by Hopkinton – just barely – and another by Chauncey Guenard at New England Sports Center.

Hopkinton came close to letting a 5-0 lead slip away before holding off defending champ Algonquin, 5-4, before Guenard’s solo effort helped Marlborough defeat neighboring archrival Hudson, 4-2. The Hillers (4-0-1) will go for their first DNC championship since 2020 against seven-time Cup winner Marlborough on Saturday night (7:20) at NESC.

“It always feels good to put them away and put up a win for the boys,” Guenard said outside Marlborough’s locker room as Dexy’s Midnight Runners cranked out their one-hit wonder a few feet away.

To begin the evening, Hopkinton had trouble putting away Algonquin, which pulled within a goal with 4 minutes, 22 seconds remaining. But with the goalie pulled, the Titans nearly drew even during lengthy scrum near the Hiller crease.

“Winning pucks, getting to the forecheck, staying in battles – that stuff just wasn’t there until we were desperate,” said Algonquin coach Greg Cappello.

Hopkinton 5, Algonquin 4

The Hillers netted four first-period goals, two by Steven Leighton plus one each from Wyatt Iantosca and Connor Merkle, before Cory DeCosta’s tally made it 5-0 with 5:22 to go in the middle period. But just 14 seconds later, Wyatt Shea scored the goal that ignited the Titans toward their third-period outburst.

Shea’s power play goal from Nate Gulachenski’s assist made it 5-2 before Gulachenski tipped in Jackson Redfern’s shot from the point just 48 seconds later. Dylan Beard’s wrister from the left point found its way into the net to pull Algonquin to with a goal with just under 4:30 remaining.

But Hopkinton held on to reach the title game.

“We should have come out with more jump in the second (period) and we were flat,” said Hopkinton coach Scott Hayes. “And we paid for it tonight.”

Marlborough 4, Hudson 2

The Hawks, like Algonquin, did not lay down after an early deficit. When Riley O’Sullivan hit the top shelf with just under two minutes left in the first period, Hudson trailed just 2-1. After a scoreless second period, the equalizer was within reach.

But Guenard took a pass from Chase Lozano and walked in alone and flipped a backhander home just 1:06 into the period to put the Panthers (2-3) back up by two.

“I feel like we just had to wake up; we were slow in the first two periods,” Guenard said. “We just picked it up.”

Anthony Skillings (Marlborough) and Christian Stevens traded goals over the final 10 minutes.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Hopkinton, Marlborough reach Daily News Cup championship game