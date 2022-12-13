Hopkins, McCoy react to Murray's injury vs. Patriots
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and quarterback Colt McCoy react to Kyler Murray's injury vs. the New England Patriots in Week 14 loss.
Twitter reacts to the Patriots' much-needed road win over the Cardinals.
Cardinals quarterback went down in a heap with what appeared to be a non-contact injury during Monday night's loss to the Patriots.
The moment Kyler Murray was carted off the field it became obvious he wasn’t returning to Monday Night Football. For now, that’s all that’s known for certain. The Cardinals officially ruled out their franchise quarterback, and coach Kliff Kingsbury told ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salter that’s all he knows about the injury for now. “It’s [more]
The New England Patriots get a defensive touchdown off a fumble recovery
The Cardinals have lost Kyler Murray. They have not lost faith. Behind Colt McCoy, Arizona leads the Patriots 13-10 at halftime and should have an even bigger lead. Murray injured his knee on a non-contact injury on the third play from scrimmage. The Cardinals quickly ruled him out, and Murray will undergo further medical testing [more]
