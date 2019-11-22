Hopkins has 2 TDs, Texans beat Colts 20-17 to top AFC South

KRISTIE RIEKEN (AP Sports Writer)
The Associated Press
  • Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates with teammates after conceding on a pass with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
  • Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (15) pulls in a catch in front of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Pierre Desir (35) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Mike Marshall)
  • Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Indianapolis Colts with teammate Will Fuller (15) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) celebrates with teammate Zach Pascal (14) after a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
1 / 5

Hopkins has 2 TDs, Texans beat Colts 20-17 to top AFC South

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates with teammates after conceding on a pass with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON (AP) -- Deshaun Watson threw two touchdown passes to DeAndre Hopkins and finished with 298 yards to help the Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts 20-17 on Thursday night to take the AFC South lead.

The Texans (7-4), who were embarrassed by Baltimore 41-7 on Sunday, trailed by four early in the fourth quarter when Hopkins got in front of Pierre Desir and stretched out to haul in a 30-yard reception to give the Texans a 20-17 lead. The Texans got things going on that drive with a 33-yard run by Carlos Hyde.

Houston's defense stepped up after that, forcing a punt on the next drive before stopping the Colts (6-5) on fourth-and-7 with 3 minutes left.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Jacoby Brissett threw for 129 yards, and came up a yard shy of a first down on Indy's fourth-down attempt late in the fourth quarter.

Hopkins finished with had 94 yards receiving and his first TD reception came on a 35-yards grab in the second quarter. Will Fuller, who returned after sitting out three games with a hamstring injury, had seven catches for 140 yards to help the Texans to the victory.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

What to Read Next