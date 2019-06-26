Hoping for clarity, NCAA adjusts transfer waiver guidelines

RALPH D. RUSSO (AP College Football Writer)
The Associated Press
In this April 13, 2019, photo, Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws during the Michigan's annual spring NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich. A string of recent high-profile transfers gave the college football world the impression it was getting easier for players to switch schools and compete right away. Patterson to Michigan, Justin Field to Ohio State and Tate Martell to Miami seemed to usher in a new era of free agency, but waiver approvals are still far from a sure thing. That is prompting athletes, coaches and others to complain about a process that can be somewhat mysterious. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The NCAA has adjusted some of the guidelines used to determine when waivers can be granted to athletes seeking immediate eligibility when they switch schools.

The adjustments approved by the Division I council Wednesday will require schools requesting a waiver for an incoming transfer to provide more documentation to support a case and more detailed verification of an athlete's claims about their original school.

The move comes 14 months after the NCAA changed the waiver process to clear the way for immediate eligibility for all approved requests. High-profile cases involving quarterbacks Shea Patterson of Michigan and Justin Fields of Ohio State have been decided in favor of the players, but the overall rate of approval of waiver requests in the past year has been about the same as previous years.

