Hopewell's Shatori Walker-Kimbrough 'super thankful' to still call basketball her job

These are exciting times for Shatori Walker-Kimbrough.

On Thursday, she celebrates her 28th birthday.

On Friday, she begins her seventh season in the Women’s National Basketball Association

“Another season … I’m super blessed with the opportunity,” she said.

Yes, basketball has been very good for Walker-Kimbrough, a 5-foot-9 guard who graduated from Hopewell High School in 2013.

She’s clearly the greatest woman's basketball player from Beaver County.

She led Hopewell to a WPIAL championship in 2012 when she scored 35 of the Vikings’ 50 points in a win over South Park.

She played college basketball in the Atlantic Coast Conference after earning a scholarship at the University of Maryland.

Along with the likes of McKeesport’s Swin Cash, Seton-LaSalle’s Suzie McConnell-Serio and West Mifflin’s Tanisha Wright, she’s one of the few WPIAL stars to ever play in the WNBA.

After a remarkable career at Maryland where she was an All-American scoring machine, she made her way to the WNBA. In the 2017 draft, she was selected by the Washington Mystics with the sixth overall pick.

“When you talk about someone who made themselves into a big-time player, Shatori is one of the ultimate examples,” Maryland women’s coach Brenda Frese once said of Walker-Kimbrough.

“When we recruited her, I told her how much we believed in what she could grow into. Credit to her, she bought in and delivered. She works on her game relentlessly and holds herself to very high standards.”

It’s that relentless worth ethic – as well as her natural, God-given talent – that has allowed Walker-Kimbrough to earn a living as a pro basketball player.

“People don’t realize how hard it is to be in the WNBA,” she said. “There aren’t many teams in the league. There aren’t that many (roster) spots. So, every year, I’m just super thankful that I’m still able to call this my job.

“Some very talented women players don’t make it three years in this league, or two years or even one year. So, for me to be able to begin my seventh year, it’s truly a blessing. All my hard work is paying off.”

On Friday, Walker-Kimbrough and her Mystics teammates will start a new season on the road against the Minnesota Lynx at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Like she has for much of the past seven seasons, Walker-Kimbrough will be Washington’s super sub.

So far in her WNBA career – which includes four and a half seasons with the Mystics and parts of two other seasons with the Phoenix Mercury and Connecticut Sun – she’s played in 153 games with 36 starts.

Unlike her college days when she was a prolific scorer – she averaged 18.8 and 19.5 points per game in her last two years at Maryland – her role has changed as a pro.

Although she entered the WNBA with the reputation of being a scorer and accurate shooter – she led the NCAA in 3-point percentage as a senior and once scored 41 points in a game vs. Purdue — the Mystics envisioned her more as a disruptive defender because of her quickness and anticipation.

“We saw Shatori her first week of practice (as a freshman) at Maryland,” Mystics associate head coach Eric Thibault once told “The Next,” an internet website dedicated to women’s basketball coverage.

“I didn’t have any idea who she was, but we knew after that … I was like, ‘Oh my god, this looks like a track athlete out here.’ And just out in transition, the way she could move and run, I mean, was just impressive.”

Last year when 6-5 forward Elena Delle Donne and 5-8 guard Ariel Atkins led the Mystics in scoring at 17.2 and 14.6 ppg, respectively, Walker-Kimbrough ranked seventh on the team at 6.9 ppg. And Walker-Kimbrough did rank sixth on the team in playing time at 20.1 minutes pg.

“I’ll probably have a bench role, which I love,” said Walker-Kimbrough, who made the WNBA All-Rookie Team in 2017. “I embrace the bench role. I can sit back and see how the game’s being played … to be versatile and bring energy off the bench.

“I can be a defender if an opponent gets hot, I can give us a different look defensively, get the pace going in transition, hit some open shots, rebound … whatever role the team needs me to do, I’ll do it.”

Twice in her career, Walker-Kimbrough has experienced the thrill of playing in the WNBA finals.

In 2018, Washington was swept in best of five championship series by the Seattle Storm, 3-0. But in 2019, the Mystics won their only championship by beating Connecticut, 3-2.

“That was surreal,” Walker-Kimbrough said of winning a championship.

“I mean, I can’t even put it into words because those are things you dream about. You see teams winning championships like the Super Bowl and in the NCAA tournament, and you want to experience that. You want to be in that category. That’s why you play sports. Those are goals you want to achieve.”

This season, the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces are considered the top two teams in the 12-team WNBA. But Walker-Kimbrough believes the Mystics can be championship contenders, too.

At least one WNBA pre-season power ranking has Washington rated No. 3.

“I think we’re going to be pretty good,” Walker-Kimbrough said. “New York and Vegas are getting a lot of attention, but I love our team. I love the makeup of our team.

“A lot of our players have been together for a long time so the chemistry is there. We have a solid core, so there’s a chance for us to go far.”

Speaking of far, Walker-Kimbrough has had the chance to play basketball the past six years in faraway places. During the WNBA off-season, she played in Europe or the Middle East.

She’s played in pro leagues in Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Turkey and Israel. She recently finished her season playing for Maccabi Bnot Ashdod, a team in Israel.

In 39 Israeli League and EuroCup games, Walker-Kimbrough averaged 20.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game. She made 52.9% of her 2-pointers and 39.0% of her 3-pointers and had 12 double-doubles.

“I love it,” she said of her experiences while playing overseas. “You get to see a lot of the world, to experience different cultures and make money doing it.”

This season with the Mystics, Walker-Kimbrough will be the team’s sixth-highest paid player with a salary of $95,000.

