Hopes that Tadej Pogacar's broken wrist will heal for Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar - AFP/BENOIT DOPPAGNE

Tadej Pogacar, the two-time Tour de France champion, has suffered multiple wrist fractures in a heavy crash just 70 days before the start of this year’s race.

The Slovenian underwent surgery immediately on Sunday afternoon after falling at Liege-Bastogne-Liege, the fourth monument of the season.

UAE Team Emirates sporting director Mauro Gianetti said it was “too early to say” whether it could compromise Pogacar’s Tour participation, although that seems unlikely.

Two months would normally be enough and Pogacar was not due to race again in any case until mid-June.

In Pogacar’s absence, Belgium’s reigning world champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) was a convincing winner, while Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) won a three-up sprint for second, claiming his first ever podium finish in a monument, the name given to cycling’s five biggest one-day races.

“My ambition is to win, and I want to win, but Remco was incredibly strong today,” admitted Pidcock, whose classics season ended on a high after being badly affected by concussion earlier in the spring. “It’s my first podium in a monument so I can be happy with this.”

Pogacar, who is in stunning form, had been the favourite to complete a clean sweep of the Ardennes after his victory in Amstel Gold Race last weekend, and Fleche Wallonne on Wednesday. But fans were denied a chance to see him duel with Evenepoel after he was caught up in a crash caused when Dane Mikkel Honore suffered a double tyre blowout after 85km.

An MRI revealed that Pogacar suffered fractures to the left scaphoid and lunate bones, with Gianetti confirming 24 year-old would undergo surgery on the scaphoid fracture straight away at a hospital in Genk.

“It’s too early to say now,” the Swiss added of Pogacar’s summer plans. “We will have probably more information after the surgery, to see how will go the operation, if they can fix. Since it’s not just one bone broken but multiple, it is a little more complicated. But cross fingers it will be all OK and he will be able to recover very fast.”

The Netherlands' Demi Vollering had earlier claimed a historic victory in the women's race, managing to achieve what Pogacar did not in completing the hat-trick of Ardennes classic wins.