Hopes of fifth Champions League spot dented

Liverpool's unexpected defeat by Atalanta on Thursday, coupled with West Ham's late reverse at Bayer Leverkusen, has damaged England's hopes of securing a fifth Champions League spot next season.

Both England and Germany gained two co-efficient points on the night, thanks to victories for Aston Villa and Leverkusen.

However, Germany's points are worth slightly more as they are divided by seven – the number of Bundesliga teams in Europe this season – rather than England's eight.

So, Germany remain in second spot in the overall table on 16.785, just ahead of England on 16.75.

Additional points are awarded for qualification as well as match results, so Arsenal and West Ham's second legs against German opposition next week are going to be crucial.

With five points on Thursday, from two wins and a draw, Italy has now moved clear at the top with 18.428 and are now virtually certain to get one of the two additional places in next season's Champions League.

Roma, fifth in Serie A, are in line to profit, although it also benefits surprise challengers Bologna, who are fourth.