Hopefully Josh McCown gets royalties for these photoshopped images

After spending one season with the Eagles as the backup quarterback to Carson Wentz, Josh McCown quickly gained the respect of fans and teammates for his leadership skills. And when he had to step up in the wildcard round when Wentz went down, everyone was in his corner, hoping for him to succeed.

Now, in the offseason, things have been heating up with NFL free agency. And it looks like McCown realized he has a special trick up his sleeve … or should we say up the sleeve of someone with great editing skills? Either way, this seems like something that can certainly make the cut for his resume.

Once the news of Tom Brady signing with Tampa Bay broke, designers instantly took to creating a visual of No. 12 in a Buccaneers jersey. Well, the body of the player has to come from somewhere … and in this case, it was McCown. What does an athlete even do knowing his body now carries the head of one of the greatest athletes to touch a football?

In McCown's case … hope for royalties.





(Image credit: @JoshMcCown12)

This also wasn't the first time he was used for a photoshopped image of a player. Last season, when Odell Beckham Jr. was traded to the Browns from the Giants, McCown was back in action.



(Image credit: @JoshMcCown12)



Now, the biggest reason is due to his number, having worn 12 during his time with the Buccaneers and 13 with the Browns.



Possibly the best contribution I made to these great cities!! #photoshoproyalties pic.twitter.com/JS7UV3kCPC — Josh McCown (@JoshMcCown12) March 18, 2020

Still, what a fascinating moment for a player that has represented 11 different NFL teams during his career.

