Hopeful for full stadiums, Patriots delay season-ticket deadline from March to June

The New England Patriots had no fans in 2020. They hope to have many fans in 2021. Specifically, they hope to have full stadiums.

Via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Patriots have delayed the due date for season-ticket payments from March to June 1. In a letter to season-ticket holders, the team explained that it is “very optimistic that we will have fans in the stands and hopeful that we will be able to do so at full capacity.”

Ultimately, the Patriots will only be able to do that which state and local officials also the team to do.

“As we eagerly prepare for a new football season with fans in attendance, the greatest resource we now have available to us is a safe and effective vaccine,” the team said in the letter. Gillette Stadium has been used as a vaccination site.

Ticket prices will not increase in 2021. Although many NFL teams eventually had some fans present in 2020, the Patriots are one of the teams that had none at all, throughout the season.

The 2021 season will be a memorable one for the Patriots. Home games include visits from the Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Jaguars, Titans, Browns, Saints, and — yes — Buccaneers.

