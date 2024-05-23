The hope and the worry (part two)

[BBC]

Our BBC Radio Leeds team - who you'll no doubt be following on the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast - are considering their points of hope and worry before the play-off final against Southampton.

Pope's hope

The annihilation of Norwich City in the semi-final and the vibes coming off the players in its aftermath. It was United’s best performance of the season considering the pressure they were under to deliver. Speaking to several of the squad on Monday I could sense a steely and quiet confidence about winning promotion at Wembley and changing the club’s play-off history.

Pope's worry

Southampton’s midfield of Flynn Downes, Will Smallbone and Joe Aribo is powerful and full of running. United have to dominate this area because I feel in the other departments they are already stronger.