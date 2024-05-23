The hope and the worry (part one)

[BBC]

Our BBC Radio Leeds team - who you'll no doubt be following on the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast - are considering their points of hope and worry before the play-off final against Southampton.

Buchan's hope

Big-game players. It has been a theme on the podcast this season that we believe the squad has big-game players, hence league doubles over Leicester City and Ipswich Town. There is no bigger game than this.

Buchan's worry

If it doesn’t ‘click’. When Leeds have struggled this season it has been visible from the first 10-20 minutes of the game. If the ball doesn’t stick, if the press isn’t coordinated, if there are gaps in the midfield…. all of them are signs it might not be their afternoon.