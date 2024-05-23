The hope and the worry

[BBC]

Our BBC Radio Solent team - who you'll no doubt be following on the Goin' Home with Adam and Jo podcast - are considering their points of hope and worry before the play-off final against Leeds.

Blackmore's hope

What gives me hope is that Saints have beaten Leeds twice this season, so they go into the game knowing they can win. They have steeled themselves since the end of April and I feel there is a toughness and determination to them currently which means they won’t lose their heads at Wembley.

Blackmore's worry

Simply the talent at Leeds' disposal and the occasion. If Gnonto and Summerville thrive in the atmosphere of a full house at Wembley they’ll be tough to slow down.

You can listen to a special episode of the Goin' Home with Adam and Jo Podcast including interviews with Jack Stephens and Adam Armstrong, as well as BBC Radio Leeds' Commentator Adam Pope on BBC Radio Solent tonight from 18:00 BST.