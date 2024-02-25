Hope women swim to 4th straight MIAA title as medical emergency brings rivals together

HOLLAND - What should have been a moment of elation, turned into an extremely subdued celebration for the Hope College swim team.

The Hope women won the MIAA championship for the fourth time in a row on Saturday, but the meet was delayed for nearly an hour with a couple events to go because of a medical emergency in the stands.

Phil Halberg, father of Hope swimmer Conner Halberg and Calvin swimmer Ryan Halberg was taken to Holland Hospital after a medical emergency in the stands. He was breathing and conscious when exiting Holland Community Aquatic Center.

It understandably changed the vibe on the deck as swimmers, coaches and spectactors were visibly shaken by the turn of events.

The Hope swimmers wrote "Halberg" on their arms and shoulders for the final relay to show their support.

"To say I am unbelievably proud of this team and its character is an understatement. This was an unbelievable spectacle of unity and hope and prayer. The way everyone came together is something you don't see very often," Hope coach Jake Taber said.

Halberg returned to the pool deck in time for the final relay after confirming his father was awake and doing OK.

"That was a really big lift. You could just see people light up with they saw him because of what that message was and what it meant. It was uplifting for him just the same to get that embrace," Taber said. "It was a scary evening, but you could feel it shift when he came back."

Hope won with 1,127.5 points. Calvin was second with 852.5, followed by Albion (494), Kalamazoo (407), Alma (384) and Olivet (224).

With the meet in hand, Hope and Calvin decided to combine to do unified relays in the 400 free relay to close the meet with two swimmers from each school combining into one unscored relay.

"You have to rivals that have a tremendous amount of respect for each other that come up with the idea on their own to blend relays. The circumstance at the meet was a little different," Taber said.

The four-peat is Hope's longest streak of titles since winning eight in a row from 1992-99.

Hope's Greta Gidley was named MIAA Most Valuable Swimmer and got the trophy from teammate Sara Kraus, who won the award the past two years. Gidley won the 100 butterfly and 200 IM and finished second in the 100 freestyle.

"It was a special moment," Taber said. "It was fun because Greta didn't see it coming. Sara asked beforehand if she could do it. It was exactly how she received her MVP award from senior Emma Schafer a couple of years ago when she surprised Sara."

It was an emotional meet for Gidley and Hope.

"That was really hard, especially knowing it was a teammate's parent. We focused in the ready room afterward talking about how much God was telling us to slow down and focus on what we really do this for," Gidley said. "We have heart and that showed through in terrible circumstances. We all love each other. Being a part of this team is the most amazing blessing I have ever been given."

Kraus won the 200 backstroke in 2:01.21 using a huge push off the last wall to win by more than a second.

Hope's Ashlea Swingewood repeated in the 200 butterfly to win in 2:08.90. She also won the 400 IM on Friday. Swingewood went 1-2-3 with Grace Wesley (2:10.43) and Natalie Pitera (2:11.76). It was the fifth straight title in the event for her family, following in her sisters' footsteps.

"The whole season we talked about being a family. We wanted to be there for each other and we knew it was going to be hard, but we knew the boys would want us to swim for them and their dad, who loved swimming. So we decided to write 'Halberg' all over us," Swingewood said. "We came together as one. It was great to be a part of that family."

After winning the 50 freestyle earlier in the meet, Albion's Hannah Fathman (Hamilton) won the 100 freestyle(50.23) ahead of Gidley (51.07), Laurel Wasiniak (51.09) and Bella Turner (51.23). Delaney Wesolek finished seventh (52.82) and Calvin's Meghan Bengelink (Holland Christian) was eighth in 53.39.

Abby Koops won MIAA Most Valuable Diver after sweeping both boards.

The meet stopped just before diving.

"The training that happens here every day played a part and we are thankful that we are so close to a hospital. The way the team responded with excellence may have saved this person's life," HAC Executive Director Jack Huizingh said.

In the men's meet, Calvin won with 1,002 points, ahead of Hope (966), Kalamazoo (480), Albion (391), Alma (295) and Olivet (213).

Hope's Ben Catton (44.15) and Colin Kalkman (44.70) went 1-2 in the 100 freestyle.

Calvin's David Bajwa won the 200 backstroke (1:45.42). Caleb Gemmen won the 200 breaststroke (2:00.71). Julien Camy won the 200 butterfly (1:47.45).

