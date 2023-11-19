Advertisement

Hope women pass first big test, win home hoops tournament

Hope College Athletics
·2 min read

HOLLAND - The Hope College women's basketball teams passed their first test of the season in the Hope College Tournament championship game, as they used a second half surge to earn the victory over Illinois Wesleyan University, 80-73.

"I think it was a big growth game for us, I think when you play a really good team, like we did today, you're not going to run out to big leads," said head coach Brian Morehouse. "[your opponent] is going to fight throughout the game, and I thought [Illinois Wesleyan] exposed us on some defensive things, but we kept fighting."

Down by three at the half, Hope jumped into the second half with a renewed energy to improve to 4-0 this season.

"I thought that we went in at halftime and the vibe was a little off, we were behind in the score, and they had just run off a huge second quarter. They had mature conversations, came out, warmed up and I think we played really exceptional basketball in that third quarter to get up [in points], I think that was the big thing, and then I thought we finished the game really well."

The Flying Dutch put together their highest shooting percentage quarter during the final stanza on Saturday afternoon at 72.7%.

Hope gained the lead just thirty seconds in after a soaring three-pointer from junior Karsen Karlblom (Crystal Lake, Illinois / ). The Orange and Blue's lead did not waiver for the remainder of the game.

Hope's largest lead of the game, 77-70, also came within the fourth quarter.

Junior Olivia Bellows (Lake City, Michigan / Lake City HS) grabbed a game-high 20 points and was named Hope College Tournament MVP.

Hope's Olivia Bellows drives past her defender Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, at DeVos Fieldhouse.
Sophomore Sydney Vis (Byron Center, Michigan / South Christian) joined Bellows on the all-tournament team after chipping in 12 points in the championship win over the Titans.

Junior Jada Garner (Midland, Michigan / H.H. Dow) finished with 11 points.

The Flying Dutch bench garnered nearly half of their 80 points, with 37.

Lauren Huber and Ava Bardic of Illinois Wesleyan were selected to the all-tournament team. Huber led the Titans against Hope with 23 points.

John Carroll's Hallie Landies also made the all-tournament team.

Hope returns to action on Tuesday, Nov. 21 for the first road game of the season at Wisconsin Lutheran College in a 5 p.m. central time tipoff.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Hope women pass first test, topping Illinois Wesleyan for tourney win