'We Need Hope': Volunteers' Touching Prayer for Maui

More than 100 volunteers joined hands in prayer before heading to support the wildfire recovery efforts on the Hawaii island of Maui, a video posted on August 16 showed.

The group gathered at Wailuku before heading to Lahaina, which was ravaged by the wildfires this month.

“Father God, we thank you so much that we can be here and support the aloha of love,” a volunteer with a loudspeaker says in the video.

“We need hope; our island needs hope.”

The County of Maui said in the Facebook post it had mobilized about 1,000 volunteers over the past week to help distribute food and supplies.

At least 110 people have died in the wildfires, Hawaii Governor Josh Green said in a press conference on August 16. Credit: County of Maui via Storyful