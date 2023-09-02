New Hope-Solebury football unleashes plenty of firepower during its strong start

NEW HOPE — New Hope-Solebury put a variety of weapons on display Friday night.

Four different players combined for five first-half touchdowns as the host Lions routed George School 35-8 in a matchup of two Bucks County teams that are playing independent schedules this fall.

Aidan Olds generated 103 yards in total offense and ran for a touchdown. Jonathan Gormley hauled in a 67-yard scoring pass from Julian Estes, who sneaked in for two touchdowns himself. Colin Fudala also ran for a TD. All this before the first half concluded, the Lions scored on all five of their first-half possessions before their starters sat out the second half.

New Hope-Solebury's junior running back Aidan Olds totaled 103 yards and scored a touchdown in the Lions' 35-8 win over George School on Sept. 1, 2023.

“Last year we only had one or two weapons,” Gormley said. “That’s why we struggled to score offensively. But the fact that we have six or seven guys that can all get the football and make plays is a huge help for us.”

Olds scored the game’s first touchdown on an 8-yard effort to cap his team’s first drive.

“We’re building the foundation for the next few games,” he said. “That’s important for my confidence as well.”

Olds points out the Lions’ ability to spread the ball around offensively gives them a big leg up on their opponents.

“A lot of teams are small and they get tired more often,” he said. “If we can cycle out more running backs, people like that, we can get people who are fresh off the bench, ready to go. And if we have a lot of playmakers, we can make a lot of plays.

Friday’s game was the season opener for George School under new coach MacAdoo Harrison-Dixon. The Cougars had only 18 players in uniform.

The George School is celebrating its 100th season in the program's history.

Game Balls

New Hope-Solebury junior running back Jonathan Gormley had a 67-yard touchdown reception in the Lions' 35-8 win over George School on Sept. 1, 2023.

Aidan Olds, NH-S, running back: The junior ran for 89 yards and a touchdown and caught a pass for 14 additional yards.

Jonathan Gormley, NH-S, running back: The senior was on the receiving end of a 67-yard, second-quarter touchdown pass.

Michael Picitti, George School, quarterback: The senior stood tall under fire. Ran for 84 yards, virtually all of them in the fourth quarter, and scored his team’s touchdown on a 43-yard gallop.

They said it

New Hope-Solebury quarterback Julian Estes ran for a pair of touchdowns and threw another one to lead the Lions over George School, 35-8, on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

NH-S senior quarterback Julian Estes on his leadership responsibilities: “My coaches keep on preaching to me, whatever mood I’m in on the line of scrimmage, the rest of the offense is going to be in that mood. So, I’ve got to keep hammering down on these guys so we’re going a hundred percent, no matter what.”

More: Conwell-Egan makes first true home football game one to remember

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: New Hope-Solebury finds plenty of offense, success in 2-0 start