After Harrison Butker's Commencement Speech, Women Are Flooding The Kansas City Chiefs' Instagram Account With Sarcastic "Womanly Duties" Comments You Have To See For Yourself

On May 11th, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker gave a commencement address to graduates from Benedictine College. During his speech to the private Catholic liberal arts college in Kansas, he suggested Pride Month was a "deadly sin," condemned abortion rights, and informed women that they had "the most diabolical lies" told to them (after he quoted a Taylor Swift song earlier in his speech, of course).

Harrison directly addressed the women in the crowd by saying, "How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world." Benedictine College / Via youtube.com

He went on to speak about his wife, Isabelle, claiming she would be the first to say that "her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother" and that he was able to be the man who he is because his wife embraced one of the most important titles of all: being a homemaker.

After Harrison gave his speech, it not only garnered a direct response from the NFL stating that Harrison's views were not those of the NFL as an organization but also widespread backlash from people across the country. But while a lot of people have vocalized their disgust about the commencement address on their own personal social media accounts, women have begun to leave sarcastic comments about their "abilities as a woman" directly on the Kansas City Chiefs's Instagram account — and they're brutal in the best way possible.

1.Here are some of the top comments that were left on multiple Chief's Instagram posts, like this woman who's sad she won't be able to attend any more games because of her "true vocation."

2.Or this woman who said her life hasn't begun because she's not married to a man yet.

3.It seems like snack time is vital for this couple.

4.This commentor also wants some clarification.

5.A woman watching men on TV? Not in this household.

6.Sorry, gotta skip the game, the kitchen is calling.

7.Maybe this person's husband is nice enough to give permission. Fingers crossed.

8.Who needs thoughts when you have a husband, am I right?

9.Shoot, I bet our 84 cents to the dollar won't even be worth anything.

10.I would be concerned, too.

11.This woman doesn't even believe she's considered to be "alive" before marriage.

12.Even the men are wondering what they can do with their wives now.

13.At least this man is honest about his wife's "abilities."

14.It's a valid question.

15.Finally, does anyone know the answer to this question?

