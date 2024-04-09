'I hope this is now over... but I doubt it'

[Getty Images]

Everton have had another two points taken off them. It is painful, losing 10, getting four back and then losing another two.

This entire story has felt like a shambles on all sides.

As the rules change - and they most certainly will radically again - will teams who fall foul in future suffer the same extreme punishments?

I doubt it, which will mean and feel like Everton, and to a degree Nottingham Forest, will have been singled out for especially egregious treatment.

I hope this is now over, but I suspect the more that rules are being made and then judged by people with no feel for or love of the game, the more ludicrous and unfair the future of the game will be.

The Premier League is a fantastic product that the world loves, despite - not because of - what the game's controllers are currently doing.

PS: I know I am biased as an Evertonian, but I would feel the same if it happened to Liverpool, Manchester United or Tottenham.

Pat Nevin was writing for the BBC Football Extra newsletter