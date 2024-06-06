New Hope names Michael Harper as new head football coach

New Hope names Michael Harper as new head football coach

(WHNT) — The New Hope football program officially has a new man in charge; the Indians will be led by Michael Harper during the 2024 season.

Harper was the Whitesburg Christian head coach for the 2020 season and most recently served as the offensive coordinator at Hazel Green in 2023.

Auburn names Chris and Kate Malveaux co-head softball coaches

Harper replaces Tyler Johnson, who spent the past two seasons at New Hope; Johnson led the Indians to back-to-back 4-6 seasons.

The Indians open the 2024 season on the road at Ohatchee on Friday, August 23.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.