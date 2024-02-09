Former Petal High School football coach Allen Glenn is the new football coach at New Hope.

Glenn, who stepped down as Petal's coach Nov. 9 after spending the past three seasons there, confirmed the move to the Clarion-Ledger.

"New Hope is a special community and one that my family is excited to become a part of," Glenn told the Clarion-Ledger. "We are grateful for the opportunity to come in and help develop young men. We are excited to join the Trojan Family."

Glenn was hired as Petal's football coach in 2021, replacing Marcus Boyles, who retired after nine seasons as coach. Petal went 11-20 under Glenn and did not make the playoffs.

Glenn takes over a relatively young New Hope program that went 0-10 last season and is looking to rebuild the program immediately.

"We are excited to come in and develop great relationships and build a winning mentality," he said. "We are excited about the pieces that are currently on the roster and excited about the younger groups coming up."

Michael Chavez covers high school sports, among others, for the Clarion-Ledger. Email him at mchavez@gannett.com or reach out to him on X, formerly Twitter @MikeSChavez.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: New Hope hires former Petal football coach Allen Glenn