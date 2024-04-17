‘I hope to help this organization win a lot’: Caitlin Clark looks to take Indiana Fever back to playoffs

Caitlin Clark took Iowa to a place it hadn’t been in 30 years — a Final Four. Her next challenge is going to be taking the last place Indiana Fever back to the playoffs.

“I think the biggest thing is we want to get back to the playoffs and win a lot of basketball games,” Clark said. “I really hope to help this organization win a lot. I feel like that’s been something I’ve been able to do at every single level I’ve played at, so I think that’s the goal for every single person in this room.”

There will be immediate expectations, but for Clark that’s nothing new.

“For me it’s just about team basketball,” Clark said. “Giving myself a little grace, I think I’m at my best when I give myself a little grace and not expect everything to be perfect. But at the same time, that’s what allowed me to be so great.”

“The GOAT” now becomes “the rook.” She’ll team up with last year’s No. 1 overall pick, Aliyah Boston.

“There’s going to be learning curves for me. I’m not going to come out here and score 40 points a game,” Clark said. “It’s just learning from the amazing people I have around me and having a lot of fun, but also don’t lose who I am. That’s what got me to this point … continue to be myself and I think a lot of good will come from that.”

Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark holds her jersey following a WNBA basketball news conference, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

