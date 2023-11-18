'I hope we can get in there': HC gains share of 5th PL title in row, waits to see on FCS playoff berth

Holy Cross linebacker Jacob Dobbs celebrates after a big play for the Crusaders.

WORCESTER — Holy Cross coach Bob Chesney called time out with 2:53 left in Saturday’s regular-season finale against Georgetown, not to discuss strategy or to go over a play — the win was well in hand at that point.

Rather, it was to give HC’s offensive seniors, led by quarterback Matthew Sluka, wide receiver Jalen Coker, fifth-year running back Tyler Purdy and fifth-year right guard C.J. Hanson, their shining moment to walk off Fitton Field together for the final time.

“It was a dream,” said Sluka, who took off his helmet, waved and blew a kiss to the crowd as he made his way to the sideline. “Every moment with this team has been better and better.”

Sluka carried 27 times for 161 yards and two touchdowns, and completed 7 of 14 pass attempts for 123 yards and a TD to Coker to lead Holy Cross past the Hoyas, 31-10.

The Crusaders (7-4, 5-1) captured a share of their record fifth straight Patriot League title, but Lafayette (9-2, 5-1), which defeated Lehigh, 49-21, Saturday, and handed HC its only league loss of the year, claimed the PL’s automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.

Holy Cross quarterback Matt Sluka runs the ball through Georgetown's defense.

No. 25 Holy Cross will wait to see if they earn one of the 14 at-large berths to the 24-team FCS tournament during Sunday’s selection show.

“We’ll hope and pray that it works out,” Chesney said. “I think we’ve done enough. We’re one of only a couple (FCS teams) to play two FBS opponents and came close (three-point losses to Boston College and Army), and we played top teams in other leagues. Hopefully, it counts for something.”

HC players raised the Patriot League championship trophy and wore PL title hats, but with their postseason future unknown, the celebration was a bit more subdued than the last four years.

“We’re part of history,” fifth-year linebacker Jacob Dobbs said. “It’s not the way we wanted it, but it’s a great accomplishment for this program, and we’re still going to be grateful for these moments in life.”

Phoenix Dickson plunges into the end zone after scoring on a 1-yard run for Holy Cross.

As a freshman in 2019, Dobbs had a key interception in HC’s regular-season finale win against Georgetown here that clinched the Crusaders the PL title for the first time in 10 years and began their run of dominance.

“This is a great full-circle moment,” said Dobbs, who made 12 tackles and became the Patriot League’s all-time leader in that category, “but hopefully it’s not going to end right here. I hope we play more football this year.”

Dobbs missed the last two games due to injury, and he was a warrior against the Hoyas with three QB hits and an 8-yard sack.

“It took a lot of sweat and a few tears before the game (to be out here),” said Dobbs, who praised HC’s medical staff. “To be out here and to be able to play the game with people that we love is an honor and a blessing. I try to play every play like it’s my last snap, but today was a little more personal. I was going to go as hard as I could. I wanted to do everything I could for this team.”

Holy Cross football fans watch the game from the stands with a purple and white balloon.

With junior running back Jordan Fuller suffering a season-ended injury last week at Army, Purdy stepped into a bigger role and delivered with a career-high 106 yards on eight carries. His 50-yard gain set up a Sluka TD on the first play of the second quarter.

“It was great,” Purdy said. “It all comes down to our offensive line. They do the hard work and make Jordan’s job and my job easy. I thank my coaches for giving me the trust to continue our normal game plan, and I’m glad we got the win today.”

It was the second time this season that Holy Cross had two 100-yard rushers in a game.

Senior Phoenix Dickson scored HC’s other touchdown on a 1-yard run in the third quarter.

Members of the Holy Cross dance team perform during a time out.

Lehigh led Lafayette, 21-14, at halftime, but the Leopards pulled away in the second half.

“We’ll see what happens,” Sluka said. “It’s out of our hands, so we’ll spend some time together and enjoy this moment. I hope we can get in there.”

After the game, Holy Cross honored its fourth- and fifth-year seniors and their families in a Senior Day ceremony.

“We have some of the best players in this league,” an emotional Chesney said. “We were dealt many blows this season and still responded. What an awesome moment for these guys. The fifth-year guys that came when there was not a whole lot here and five straight years put a trophy in the trophy case. Their talent changed the program. Their character changed the culture.”

