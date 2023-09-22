How Hope football's 'beast' Cole Luhmann became 'heart and soul of the defense'

HOLLAND - When Cole Luhmann arrived on the Hope College campus, he was hoping to contribute on the football field.

But early on, Hope coach Peter Stuursma saw something more inside Luhmann.

The linebacker has an extremely high football IQ, leadership and incredible instincts that put him in the right place at the right time on the regular.

He has anchored a defense still trying to find it's identity through three games of the season, and has made a slew of big plays inclose games already as Hope is 2-1 heading into a matchup with Northwestern (Minn.) this week at Ray & Sue Smith Stadium.

Hope's Cole Luhmann throws his fist into the air after a major stop on the MSJ offense Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Hope's Ray and Sue Smith Stadium.

"Cole Luhmann is a beast," Stuursma said. "It is an unbelievable story. He didn't play a ton as a freshman and in Game 3 he started as a sophomore for us and ended up being MVP of the defense. Talk about a will and a heart to play, he is the heart and soul of that defense."

Luhmann had a interception and a key sack against Mount St. Joseph in a thrilling 40-35 comeback win for the Flying Dutchmen (2-1). His value in rushing the quarterback's throws and sniffing out running plays is often overlooked but he changes every single play.

"We always talk about battling adversity. When things get tough, what are we going to do? They hit a couple passes on us, but we got it done in the end. The score wasn't pretty, but we got one in the win column. That is all that matters.It was a team win and I can't wait to see what next week holds," Luhmann said.

For Luhmann, it is about trust on the field as he watches his teammates improve each week.

"Knowing that I have 10 other guys out there who have my back. I know I can do my 1/11 and they can do their 1/11 and it builds us together and we can keep rolling," he said. "We just buckle up our chin straps and go get it. We have to focus on the now and go get it."

That is the leadership that has rubbed off on his teammates.

"He just loves to play," Stuursma said. "To be named a captain as a junior, that gives you an idea of the respect our players have for him."

