Hope or folly? Here's what the biggest save now can mean for Penn State football later ...

STATE COLLEGE — They didn't even realize, at first, how their two most telling plays in this saving-grace victory over Indiana ever happened.

Drew Allar's nearly-killer interception — the first of his college career.

Dani Dennis-Sutton's clinching strip sack and safety — the first signature moment of his career.

They are the youngest, most well-spoken leaders of this Penn State football team that has yet to truly define itself, eight games in.

What PSU needs now: 4 things Penn State football must do to recover, rev in time for Michigan

They are making spotlight mistakes, game-saving plays, learning and growing together.

So what can this unexpectedly ugly-turned-feel-good victory on Saturday, 33-24 over Indiana, do for the likes of the quarterback and the pass rusher?

The hope is that their supreme abilities, and those around them, can be refined enough in two weeks to give the Nittany Lions a fighting chance at unbeaten and all-powerful Michigan here in Beaver Stadium.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar prepares to throw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Theo Johnson in the second half of a NCAA football game against Indiana at Beaver Stadium Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 33-24.

Despite Allar's inaugural collegiate interception Saturday — the one that ended his probable NCAA-record streak of passes without an INT to begin a career (311) — came at the worst possible time He threw it with five minutes left, his Lions ahead by just three, on his own 21.

“I didn’t even know I threw an interception until I got to the sideline," he said, able to smile about it in the postgame interview room. "Usually, you hear the crowed react but, honestly, there was no reaction to it. I thought it was an incomplete pass or something. And I look back and the defense is out on the field and I was like, 'Oh, I really just threw an interception right there.

"After that happened, you just flush it and move on ..."

It certainly was a defining moment for the kid who suffered through possibly the worst quarterback effort of his life last Saturday at Ohio State. He completed less than half of his 42 passes for less than 200 yards. He was sacked four times. He cried when it was over, feeling he let so many down.

Against the woeful Hoosiers, his offense struggled just as badly against the 31-point underdog. The crowd booed and he threw that lone interception, setting the table for IU to tie and possibly win at the end.

The TD: Drew Allar to KeAndre Lambert-Smith

Indiana did tie the game at 23, but thankfully Allar got one more shot, answering with one of the prettiest passes of his young career — dropping the ball from high in the sky right over the shoulder of sprinting KeAndre Lambert-Smith along the sideline.

It all but stuck to Lambert-Smith's hands, practically guiding him in bounds the rest of the way to the would-be winning touchdown.

"You throw your first interception how are you going to respond from it?" Penn State coach James Franklin asked of Allar's pick afterward. "I thought he handled it really well and delivered a big-time throw. Big time.

"So yeah, I think that's a positive and something that we can build on. I think the other thing is we’ve got to continue to work at creating separation and getting open at tight end and wide receiver to help with those things."

How he did it: Drew Allar, NCAA record-holder? How his Penn State football streak ended vs. Indiana

Can this be a spark, a confidence-builder for a quarterback and receiver with all of the natural abilities, who just kept missing their connection in the biggest moments?

We'll know a bit more next Saturday at collapsing Maryland, and a lot more in two weeks here.

Same for Dennis-Sutton and this defense.

This may be the most talented defense Franklin has assembled in a decade, quite possibly the deepest and fastest and most skilled on all three levels at Penn State in much longer.

But as hard as they played and pursued last week at Ohio State, they didn't make QB Kyle McCord nearly uncomfortable enough. He was able to break the Lions in what might have been the only way possible: by standing clean and playing pitch and catch with future NFL star wideout, Marvin Harrison Jr.

Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) prepares to strip-sack Indiana quarterback Brendan Sorsby late in the the second half of a NCAA football game against Indiana at Beaver Stadium Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in State College, Pa. The ball ended up going out of the end zone and resulted in a safety.

To be honest, this feared PSU pass rush didn't exact much of any more damage, either, against lowly Indiana.

While no one could compare IU's Brendan Sorsby to McCord, with his elite fleet of weapons, there he was, firing off TD passes of 90 and 69 and 26 yards. He brought his afterthought Hoosiers to the brink of the biggest upset in nation.

Stunningly, the Lions had only sacked him twice all day, only collected three tackles behind scrimmage.

Biggest moment yet, Dani Dennis-Sutton

But after Penn State went ahead late, Dennis-Sutton sensed the situation: The Hoosiers had to throw and their left tackle was tiring. Dennis-Sutton fired fast and wide on the snap and bull's-eyed Sorsby from the blind side.

He blasted him, the ball popping lose and careening off hands and bodies in a wild swarm, finally flying out of the end zone for the clinching safety.

Like Allar, he had no idea what he had done, at first.

The ball comes out after Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) hits Indiana quarterback Brendan Sorsby (15) late in the the second half of a NCAA football game against Indiana at Beaver Stadium Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in State College, Pa. The ball ended up going out of the end zone and resulted in a safety.

“I turned around and was about to do a celebration and look back and see the ball tumbling in the end zone. I was like, 'Wow, I had no idea I just did that.'"

Finally, they had locked up victory.

A defense humbled and yet able to rise up at the end. Could this mean something substantive, too?

"Definitely," sophomore tackle Zane Durant answered without hesitation. "We needed this as a defense. We usually dominate all four quarters, so having a team score on us like that was different.

“I feel like we can do better — just me being a hard critic because we have so much talent. I know what we can do. We just have to take steps on that, work on that by the week."

Sutton, the prodigious recruit from the McDonogh School in Maryland, certainly did his part. He's been a flashing warning sign for opponents all season, but finally got more serious run Saturday while replacing injured Chop Robinson.

He made the kind of play he was capable of making, supposed to, even.

Same for Allar and Lambert-Smith.

Maybe something to hold onto, in a sense. Just maybe what they needed to help pull together a team that's looked unexpectedly lost, at times.

Or something to at least point them there.

Some hope, at least, in the midst of a perilous escape.

Two weeks until we can really know.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football vs. Indiana: How Drew Allar saved a Big Ten day