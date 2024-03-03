Hope falls after Case Western Reserve nails 10 second-half 3s in NCAA second round

In a what was a close NCAA tournament game, it just took one scoring burst to decide the outcome.

Unfortunately for the Hope College men's basketball team, that scoring burst came from host Case Western Reserve in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament on Saturday and led to a 97-79 Spartans win.

Case Western Reserve nailed 14 3-pointers 10-for-11 in the second half - and shot 58% from the field.

"I have never seen a shooting exposition quite like that to be honest with you," Hope coach Greg Mitchell said. "We are hurting, but I could not be more proud of a team that I have coached. We are proud of getting to this stage."

Hope ended its season 23-7, reaching the NCAA tournament for the third consecutive season.

"We shot pretty well and turnovers were under control, but the shooting was uncanny," Mitchell said. "We defend the arc pretty well and you just have to tip your cap because they got in the zone."

Case Western Reserve improved to 23-4 and advanced to the round of 16.

Hope's Clayton Dykhouse played his final game in a second-round NCAA tournament loss on Saturday.

"I didn't want it to end. We wanted another chance to compete. All I wanted to do was get on the bus and have coach tell us when practice will be," Hope fifth-year senior Clayton Dykhouse said. "It means the world to grow up watching the games and be able to play at Hope was unbelievable."

The turning point came just before the midway point of the second half.

Hope pulled with in 54-50 wtih 13:50 to go but the Spartants erupted for a 24-7 run and took control of the game.

The Flying Dutchmen shot 52% but were out-rebounded 34-25 and the Spartans hit 14 3-pointers in the game.

Gabe Quillan led Hope with 19 points. Josh Decker scored 13 and TJ McKenzie had 12.

Dykhouse had 13 points in his final Hope game. Senior Tanner Wiegerink added four.

Anthony Mazzeo had 30 points, including five 3s. Sam Trunley had 29 points and also hit five 3s.

"When you have players shooting like that, guarded 3s, there is not much you can do," Quillan said.

