'I hope that doesn't sound arrogant' -- Steve Kerr compares 2015 title to 2018 title

The Warriors won the championship in 1975.

From 1976 to 2014 (that's 39 seasons), they only made the playoffs 10 times and reached the conference finals once (1976).

In Steve Kerr's first season as head coach in 2014-15, they won the title.

"I remember sitting in this room three years ago -- it seemed like a dream," Kerr said on Friday night. "This feels more like reality. And I hope that doesn't sound arrogant -- it's just, that's the talent we have and that's the experience we've gained.

"But it's a very different feeling. It's still euphoric, but three years ago was, 'I can't believe this happened.' And now it's, 'I can definitely believe this happened' but it was hard. And it gets more and more difficult as you go through."

Golden State has now won three of the last four championships.

As Kerr and practically everybody else associated with the organization has said over the last couple of days, this was the hardest of them all.

And according to the head coach:

"Next year will be even tougher. I may not show up until All-Star break because they're not gonna listen to me anyway."

