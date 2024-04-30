A New Hope: DJ Moore works out with new Bears QB Caleb Williams

The Caleb Williams era has officially kicked off in Chicago, and it’s safe to say he’s already taken the Bears fanbase by storm.

While Williams won’t be on the practice field until May 10 for rookie minicamp, the Bears’ new quarterback is already hard at work preparing for the upcoming 2024 season — with a new teammate.

In a new photo from Shots by Goonie (on Instagram), Williams and wide receiver DJ Moore are seen working out together in Los Angeles just days after Williams was selected with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

The hope is Williams and Moore develop the kind of connection the star receiver built with former Bears quarterback Justin Fields. And the pair are already hard at work developing that chemistry.

It’s certainly no surprise for a player like Williams, who has preached hard work and dedication throughout his career — especially as he makes his transition to the NFL.

But this isn’t the first time Williams and Moore have trained together. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported last week that Williams hosted a workout with Moore, Keenan Allen and rookie Rome Odunze before he officially joined the team. Although, at that point, it was as close to a lock as one could get.

When looking at Williams’ potential in his rookie season, it’s easy to look to Houston with C.J. Stroud, who shined in his first year en route to Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

While it’s unfair to hold Williams to those expectations, there’s no denying he’s landed in arguably the best situation for a No. 1 quarterback ever. He’s got an arsenal of weapons (Moore, Allen, D’Andre Swift, Cole Kmet and now Odunze), an improved offensive line and a dominant defense poised to be a top unit in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire