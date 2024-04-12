'Hope the deal can be done'; 'Buying another problem'

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts on the potential appointment of Jimmy Thelin at Aberdeen, with the Dons closing in on the Elfsborg boss.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Chris: Although he's a relatively young manager, he's achieved good results in a short space of time. If he can replicate the form he's achieved with both his managerial appointments so far, we'd be back competing for third on a regular basis & would hopefully push on from there. Any new manager will need time though, especially with the squad as it is now.

Woody: Really pleased with potential of Thelin appointment. If Cormack gives Jimmy time to implement his methods, funds and - above all - takes a back seat from team affairs, I can see positive times ahead.

Eric: Hope the deal can be done asap, and we give him time and money to build the squad needed to maintain third spot and a decent European run, also allowing Leven to continue his good work in the club. After years of Cormack Park setup, we need to see some results from the youth policy and keep our youth on long term deals.

Alasdair: Who??? Is he really the man to change Aberdeen? He doesn’t have many accolades to his name. I suppose the only thing that counts is he has been at the same club since 2018, but then McInnes had been at the Dons for a while and performances began to stagnate. I suppose only time will tell. But the board must get it right

Stuart: I don’t know anything about the man but hopefully he can get the best out of the players. I don’t think a huge overhaul is needed, just fresh ideas and build up of confidence.

Fred: We need a seasoned expert in the Scottish Premiership. Bringing someone in from overseas is just buying another problem. We need a manager with relevant experience AND some players with good Scottish experience - real fighters.

Jimibib: Cannot be worse than Warnock. Time to get a decision right Cormack, or it's time for a new chairman (or better yet, fan ownership).

Dylan: Finally some ambition shown by the club when it comes to a manager. The fans need to get on board and allow him time.