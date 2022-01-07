Hope College women's basketball pauses team activities because of COVID-19 protocols; men still on

Hope women's basketball take on Finlandia Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at DeVos Fieldhouse.

The Hope College women’s basketball team has paused all team activities, effectively immediately, following COVID-19 protocols.

This pause will postpone the Flying Dutch’s next two basketball games: Saturday, Jan. 8, vs. Olivet College at DeVos Fieldhouse and Monday, Jan. 10, at Alma College.

Reschedule dates for two postponed Hope College women's basketball games have been set. The Flying Dutch will take on Alma on the road on Thursday, Jan. 13 and they'll welcome Olivet on Monday, Jan. 17. Both games will tip-off at 7 p.m.

The Hope College men’s basketball game vs. Olivet College on Saturday, Jan. 8, remains scheduled to be played.

Tipoff is 3 p.m. at DeVos Fieldhouse. Doors are scheduled to open at 2 p.m.

Per Hope College policy, anyone who is indoors in a campus building is required to wear a properly fitting face-covering over their nose and mouth at all times regardless of vaccination status.

At this time, there will be no concession sales and food or drink will not be allowed inside DeVos Fieldhouse.

