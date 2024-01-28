Hope College men's basketball knocks off No. 4 Calvin: 'We gave them a show'

HOLLAND - No early deficits. No epic comeback. No signature play. No problem.

The Hope College men's basketball team built an early lead against No. 4 Calvin and simply kept it for the rest of the game in a 59-42 win on Saturday night at DeVos Fieldhouse.

"We don't get this opportunity every game in an atmostphere like that. We were fortunate enough to be in this environment and give them a show," Hope's Marcus Wourman said. "We played hard the entire 40 minutes and we never felt uncomfortable."

Hope improved to 16-3 overall and 6-2 in the MIAA, tied with the Knights behind No. 7 Trine. The Flying Dutchmen avenged an earlier loss to Calvin.

"It was a big deal (the start) because at their place, we did not throw the first punch, which was unacceptable. But we did tonight," Hope coach Greg Mitchell said. "You don't win in the first five minutes, but you establish yourself."

More: How No. 4 Calvin basketball held off Hope's gritty comeback in The Rivalry

More: Calvin's Jalen Overway continues to dominate, will be X factor in Hope rivalry

Hope opened the game on an 11-0 run, including crowd-energizing dunks from Tanner Wiegerink and Gabe Quillan. Wourman scored early and often, and Hope led by double figures nearly the rest of the way.

In the second half when it started to get closer, TJ McKenzie hit a 3 and Wourman scored in the paint and it pushed Hope's lead to 50-35.

"Everything felt more polished. We knew where we were on the floor and connected better," Wourman said.

The Hope College bench celebrates during a win over Calvin on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at DeVos Fieldhouse.

Wourman scored 13 points to lead Hope. Quillan had 12 and 12 rebounds. Parker Hovey had eight points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Clayton Dykhouse has seven points and two assists.

Hovey made his presence known with a lot of tips and deflections, keeping possessions alive.

"I knew I wanted to play better and be more physical," Hovey said. "It was a huge win. We are focused on not letting the success get to us and keep working."

Hope shot 41% from the field and had enough despite shooting 25% from 3-point range and 47% from the free-throw line (7-for-15).

Marcus Bult led Calvin (16-3, 6-2 MIAA) with 12 points. Jalen Overway had seven points and 16 rebounds. It was his career low in scoring with one basket and five free throws.

"We have so much respect for Jalen and we were ready early. You have to execute. I give Gabe and Devin (Cheaney) loads of credit because they played harder before he caught the ball, so he caught it in a less advantaged position," Mitchell said. "He is going to have big nights. But we were dialed in, and when they execute, it is a beautiful thing."

Hope's Marcus Wourman shoots against Calvin on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at DeVos Fieldhouse.

Calvin shot just 25% from the field in the game and 50% from the free-throw line (12-for-24).

"Quite frankly, I thought they played good and we played miserably," Calvin coach Bill Sall said. "You have to make shots and you have to make free throws, and we did not. We have to get back to the drawing board on a few things."

Tripping out The Rivalry

Zeeland East graduate Trip Riemersma didn't play in the first matchup against Hope but the Calvin sophomore saw plenty of minutes on Saturday and scored six points, nailing two early 3s to keep Calvin within striking distance.

He was an all-state player for the Chix and transferred from Saginaw Valley State.

"Trip's (strong play) was good to see," Sall said. "He has to keep working at it. He had a great week of practice and got rewarded with some playing time - and he responded well. That was great to see. Hopefully that continues."

Calvin's Trip Riemersma had six points against Hope.

Contact sports editor Dan D’Addona at Dan.D’Addona@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter @DanDAddona or Facebook @HollandSentinelSports.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Hope basketball knocks off No. 4 Calvin: 'We gave them a show'