Hope in Chicago









After starting out 5-1, the 2020 Chicago Bears were on a three-game losing streak heading into their biggest game of the season. Sitting at 5-4, they hosted the Minnesota Vikings in their only Monday night game of the season. A win, and they would be 6-4 heading into the bye. A loss, and they fall to 5-5 before the bye.

Nagy made a bold move.

He installed the Week 10 game plan against the Vikings. He worked with the team all week in practice. And then on Friday late afternoon, approximately 72 hours before kickoff, Nagy dropped a bombshell. He would step down from calling plays and allow new 2020 offensive coordinator Bill Lazor to call plays.

Lazor, of course, jumped at the opportunity, but was in a difficult position himself. Was Nagy giving Lazor a chance to prove himself or was Nagy sacrificing someone other than himself to the wolves?

It seemed if a change was to be made with the offensive coordinator, the best time to make that change would be Tuesday morning, after the Week 10 Monday night game against the Vikings, considering the team was entering a bye week. The new playcaller would have almost two weeks to get his team ready with a new style of offense. A new style certainly was needed, considering the current style resulted in the fifth-worst offense in the NFL.

The second-best time to make the change would have been Monday morning, after the third straight loss, at least giving the new playcaller almost a week to implement the offense.

Changing the playcaller Friday night was peculiar, though it wasn’t the most peculiar aspect of the Bears’ season.

Matt Nagy should have increased the Bears pass rate. On first downs in the first three quarters of games, the Bears were 50% run. But look at the splits

First down passes: 59% success, 7.4 YPA, 0.01 EPA/att

First down rushes: 31% success, 3.1 YPC, -0.14 EPA/att

How in the world did the Bears still call runs half the time with that type of split? It was criminal.

But that wasn’t it. If we really want to dive deep, I’ll showcase three offensive changes the 28th ranked offense could have implemented to improve. Many of these changes could have been made in the offseason based on an in-depth analysis of the 2019 season results.

1. The Bears should have turned to 12 personnel far more often to pass the ball on early downs.

Look at the Bears passing splits when Nick Foles took over as a starter:

11 personnel: 49% success, 5.5 YPA, -0.20 EPA/att, 40% pressure rate

12 personnel: 80% success, 10.9 YPA, 0.52 EPA/att, 26% pressure rate

01 personnel: 53% success, 7.6 YPA, -0.06 EPA/att, 35% pressure rate

These splits are massive. The Bears passed from 11 and 01 personnel (3+ WR sets) on 80% of attempts, even though passing from 12 was significantly more efficient. The same was true in 2019 as well. Chicago was a heavy-11 personnel team on early down passes, but passing from 12 personnel was more efficient:

11 personnel: 50% success, 6.2 YPA, 0.02 EPA/att, 28% pressure rate

12 personnel: 58% success, 8.0 YPA, 0.06 EPA/att, 23% pressure rate

The Bears made substantial investments in the tight end position, rostering what felt like a dozen tight ends, and in 2020, signing Jimmy Graham in the offseason and then drafting Cole Kmet with their first pick of the draft. Even after that investment and while putting two tight ends on the field provided substantial upside in 2020, the Bears rarely did so.

2. The Bears continued to send Nick Foles on three-step drops in 11 personnel, but he was terrible with these drops and the pressure rates were incredibly high.

When Foles used three-step drops from 11 personnel, the results were terrible: 33% success, 5.3 YPA, -0.23 EPA/att, 62% pressure rate, and 13% sack rate. But they continued to use these drops over and over again.

3. The Bears continually would design short passes off of early down play-action, but short passes off play-action don’t take advantage of the purpose of play action which is to hold or pull up linebackers and other defenders in the secondary.

Foles on early down play-action based on target depth:

under 5 yards: 48% success, 4.3 YPA, -0.29 EPA/att

over 5 yards: 75% success, 12.1 YPA, 0.66 EPA/att

Even if you eliminate passes when Foles was pressured, which may have forced a short pass, and looked instead at clean pocket, the offense threw short far too often with negative EPA produced and under 5.0 YPA, while passes over five yards recorded 0.75 EPA/att and over 12 YPA.

When Lazor took over playcalling on Friday night before Week 10’s game, there was little chance to implement many of the key changes to improve the offense. The Bears lost to the Vikings 19-13.

Following that game, however, Lazor was able to modify a few more elements and the Bears offense did something it never did under Matt Nagy in the prior 2.5 years.

Nagy’s Bears had never scored over 24 points in four straight games… until Bill Lazor took over playcalling. With Lazor on the headset, Chicago scored over 24 points in five straight games, without getting a single defensive point in any of those games. After the Week 11 bye, Chicago came out and put up 25, 30, 36, 33, and 41 points in consecutive weeks. They should have gone 4-1 in those five games. The offense built a 30-20 lead over the Lions, but the Bears defense allowed two touchdowns in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter to lose at home, so the Bears went 3-2 instead.

Thanks to the late surge by the offense in those final weeks of the season, the Bears made the playoffs at 8-8 before being dispatched promptly by the Saints. The late surge coincided with the return of Mitchell Trubisky as quarterback and the benching of Nick Foles.

While it might be easy to point to Trubisky being the reason, rather than Lazor, it’s important to realize three factors. First, quarterbacks will always be tightly linked to their playcaller, and it’s hard for a bad quarterback to perform well without good playcalling. Second, the Bears played several bad defenses along the way which helped everyone. including Lazor and Trubisky. Third, and perhaps most important, over those final six games, Lazor got Trubisky to exceed 68% completions in every single game.

While that may seem like a low threshold, Trubisky had exceeded 68% completions for more than two games in a row just one other time in his career (mid-2018) when he did it for four games in a row. He did it in five games in a row only once — all under Lazor. Considering Trubisky was 51-for-86 (59%) with 6.5 YPA under Nagy earlier in 2020 against three below-average pass defenses to start the season (Lions, Falcons, and Giants), Lazor’s ability to get 74% completions and 7.6 YPA out of him the final five weeks of the year is absolutely notable.

But that’s all in the past, as Matt Nagy took back playcalling duties this offseason and will once again lead the charge in 2021.

Nagy could take some tips from Lazor. During those final five games, Lazor used play-action on 53% of early down plays in the first three quarters of games. That was the second highest rate of any team in the NFL down the stretch. In his games, Nagy used play-action on 45% of early down plays (still above average but not nearly the rate of Lazor). The splits for play-action in general were massive for the Bears (substantially better with it) and Chicago needs to implement more of it in 2021.

In addition to significantly more play-action, Lazor increased the usage of pre-snap motion. Look at the splits:

Nagy: 35% usage, -0.13 EPA/play, 41% success, 4.9 yards/play

Lazor: 42% usage, 0.08 EPA/play, 55% success, 6.1 yards/play

Lazor also unlocked efficiency from 11 personnel. Let’s scrap fourth quarter garbage time and compare Nagy’s first nine weeks with Lazor after the bye (six weeks) from 11 personnel:

Nagy: 5.0 YPA, 39% success, -0.33 EPA/att

Lazor: 8.2 YPA, 58% success, 0.23 EPA/att

Going back to Nagy’s outstanding 2018 first season and looking only at 11 personnel with Mitchell Trubisky (since that’s who Lazor worked with) from 2018-2020 with Nagy calling plays:

Nagy: 6.7 YPA, 46% success, 0.01 EPA/att

Another thing that Lazor unlocked which Nagy could not was getting efficiency out of passes to running backs. Splits:

Nagy: 5.3 YPA, 47% success, 0.00 EPA/att

Lazor: 8.1 YPA, 66% success, 0.43 EPA/att

To summarize: Lazor used more play-action and pre-snap motion, and got more out of each. Lazor got substantially more out of Mitchell Trubisky, and had significantly more success when calling plays in 11 personnel. Lazor got much more out of passes to running backs, despite not having Tarik Cohen to work with. There were many other things that were more efficient under Lazor (passes to WRs, TEs, etc) but I wanted to hit on those with the largest variance.

Frankly, having seen the way 2019 went and then seeing the first half of 2020 as compared to the second half, I have to say: if the goal is the most efficient offense possible, I don’t know why Matt Nagy is taking back playcalling duties.

We know it’s a team effort designing the offense, so certainly there will be things that Lazor introduced down the stretch that worked and will bleed into the 2021 Bears offense. I don’t know how much control Lazor will have, despite being labeled the offensive coordinator, but I can imagine Nagy will (at worst) take a variety of things Lazor was successful with and improve the Bears offense.

This is not to take a knock at Nagy as a head coach. After all, since 2018, the Bears have 42 wins or one-score losses. The only teams with more? The Chiefs, Ravens, Seahawks, and Saints. That’s extremely impressive, especially when you consider those quarterbacks (Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson, and Drew Brees). Nagy was getting it done with Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles. Nagy should be far from being on the hot seat, but I absolutely would have kept playcalling with Bill Lazor for the 2021 season.

What is the worst that happens? The playcalling falls off the rails during the year and Nagy reclaims it at that point? At least he buys himself more time. There is no move, no other out at this point. He’s already given up playcalling duties once and saw his assistant upstage him. If the offense sputters now, it’s goodbye Matt Nagy. For a variety of reasons, it was a bad choice for Nagy to take back playcalling duties this offseason.

But let’s talk about a good choice, and that was when the Bears traded up to draft Justin Fields. The only thing I disliked about the Bears’ draft was they gave up the second-most 2022 draft capital of any team in the NFL. That’s about it. If you see a potential franchise quarterback staring you in the face, you absolutely must go grab him, so I understand why the Bears made the move to get Fields. I think there’s a great chance he’ll breathe some life into this Bears offense, assuming Nagy spends the offseason focusing on what has worked and what hasn’t over the last two years and optimizes things for Fields.

Only three college quarterbacks since 2004 have two seasons where they ranked top-15 in QBR, and Justin Fields is one of them. Two top-five picks, Baker Mayfield and Tua Tagovailoa, are the others.

According to our Dan Pizzuta, Fields’s 73% completion percentage in 2020 on throws between 11-19 yards past the line of scrimmage was the third-highest figure among 542 quarterback seasons with at least 35 such attempts since 2016. He ranked 18th in 2019. He is the only quarterback with two seasons in the top-20 since 2016.

The Bears did not get success downfield from either Nick Foles or Mitchell Trubisky. Justin Fields solves that problem. Not only was he great in that mid-range as mentioned above, but his career average depth of target (10.7 yards) and average depth of completion (8.6 yards) were both first among the top-five quarterbacks drafted in the 2021 class.

Fields also adds a tremendous element on the ground which gives a creative play designer a ton to work with.

So yes, it’s fair to be optimistic in Chicago. But it’s also fair to hate the 2021 schedule with a passion. That’s because it’s brutal from both a strength of opponent and strength of timing standpoint.

The Bears have the third worst net rest edge in games. They rank 28th in my prep metric, facing a NFL-high six opponents that have over a week to prepare for them. They rank 27th in my rest metric, playing an NFL-high five games with a rest disadvantage. Their bye week is negated by their opponent coming off long rest with a Thursday night game the week prior and they play two short-week road games, most in the NFL. The Bears play four straight games (Weeks 13-16) where they are at a rest disadvantage.

The strength of opponent is also terrible. The Bears play the sixth toughest schedule based on forecasted win totals and the toughest schedule based on opponent 2020 efficiency rankings. The Bears passing attack played the 25th toughest schedule of pass defenses last year, something I was nearly dead-on accurate predicting (I predicted they would face the 23rd toughest schedule). This year, I project they will face the seventh-toughest schedule of pass defenses, making it one of the most difficult increases in schedule strength for any team in the NFL.

With a beat-up offensive line through training camp and such a brutal schedule, there isn't a lot of hope out there for there Bears. Right now, you can bet them Over 7.5 wins for even money at PointsBet. They are paying 2:1 if the Bears make the playoffs, something that seems even less likely the longer Andy Dalton remains the starter.

