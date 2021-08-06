Hope Center to host library day Aug. 9

Aug. 6—Hope Center is hosting a library day from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9 for kids up to age 3 and their parents. They will give away goody bags with free books and other fun things and help connect parents with the library staff, and get a library card.

Organizers aim to call attention to what a great resource the library is for parents. Those who plan to bring their kids to register online at forms.gle/2iBn3gDd9Rruf4eH8 to ensure there are enough goody bags for all.