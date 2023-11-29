How Hope basketball sinks Hanover with late 3 in overtime

HOLLAND - It took a little extra time, but the Hope College men's basketball team is still unbeaten.

The Flying Dutchmen defeated Hanover 76-73 in overtime on Tuesday at DeVos Fieldhouse to improve to 4-0.

Trailing 73-71 with 26 seconds remaining in overtime, Hope's Gabe Quillan nailed a 3-pointer to put the Flying Dutchmen up.

Mainly an inside threat, Quillan has hit some big 3s in his career and perhaps none bigger than this one.

Hope's Gabe Quillan takes a shot from long range during the opening minutes against Manchester Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at DeVos Fieldhouse.

Marcus Wourman hit two free throws to seal the win as the Hope defense didn't give up a point in the final three Hanover possessions.

Quillan led Hope with 24 points and 13 rebounds.

He put Hope up 61-59 with 1:24 remaining in regulation, but a layup by Hanover's Max Greenamoyer tied the game and forced overtime.

Wourman scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds and two steals.

Clayton Dykhouse scored 13 points and Tanner Wiegerink added seven points and three blocks.

