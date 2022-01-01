Hopalong Cassady’s grandson, Captain Kyle Cassady, remembers his grandfather, discusses Rose Bowl flyover

We are less than 24 hours away from Ohio State taking on Utah in the 108th Rose Bowl. And while the action on the field is what everybody will be in the stadium to see, there’s something that’ll be going on above the stadium in the pregame that is pretty cool too.

That’s because Howard “Hopalong” Cassady’s grandson, Captain Kyle Cassady, will be one of the pilots performing the flyover in a B-2 stealth bomber. We caught up with Captain Cassady just to reminisce about the Buckeye and college football legend his grandfather was, touch on what it’ll be like to fly over the stadium, and more. We even touched on some of the memories (some funny, some cherished) from Captain Cassady’s time with his grandfather growing up.

Here is our complete conversation with Cassady, and before we go any further, we want to thank him for his service first and foremost. We’re all watching a college football game on Saturday, but what he’s doing is much more important and deserves more recognition than we can ever give.

That being said let’s dive into some interesting stories and the memories Cassady was so gracious to share with us.

On his first flyover for the Nebraska game in the 'Shoe in 2018

BW: So this isn’t your first flyover for an Ohio State game right? You did the flyover in 2018 for the Nebraska game in the Horseshoe correct?

Captain Kyle Cassady: “I did. It was the 2018 Nebraska game, and we actually did a flyover in a T-38, which is the other plane I fly along with the B-2 (stealth bomber). And we flew three T-38s in formation and I was in the lead jet for the T-38. Along with us in on flyover, we also had one of our colonels on base at Whiteman who was an Ohio State graduate, so he got to return home and do a flyover. And then we also had another Ohio State ROTC graduate in the formation with us. So it was a nice homecoming for all of us.”

On comparing flying over Ohio Stadium vs. the potential of flying over the Rose Bowl

BW: OK, so obviously flying over the ‘Shoe had to be a cool experience, but now you are getting ready to fly over the Rose Bowl. Can you compare the two; like how are your emotions the day before flying over Rose Bowl Stadium vs. the feelings you had getting ready to fly over Ohio Stadium.

Cassady: “I think both are going to be special in their own way. In 2018, my grandfather was still alive at the time and he passed away a year after the flyover almost to the day. So, I kind of look back at that memory and think of it as kind of like a final send-off for him and everything that he did for Ohio and Columbus. So, that memory will always stick out for me for sure.

“And then, a couple of years after, now that Ohio State is back in the Rose Bowl, I’ve always kind of dreamed of doing the Rose Bowl flyover, and because my squadron — and the B-2 stealth bomber does the Rose Bowl flyover every year — I’ve always said, ‘hey, if everything lines up perfectly where I’m an instructor in the B-2 and I’ve kind of made my seniority here at Whiteman and Ohio State plays in the Rose Bowl again, I would love to have that opportunity.’ It all worked out and I have some great leadership at Whiteman — my squadron commander and wing commander allowed me to fly this Rose Bowl.”

On some of his favorite memories around his grandfather

BW: So speaking of your grandfather, who has obviously meant a ton to Ohio State and to college football, what’s some of your favorite memories around him?

Cassady: “I remember growing up, he was working for the Yankees when I was really young and he would be the 3rd base coach at the Columbus Clippers. So, my childhood was going to those Clippers’ games, and I remember, if the Clippers would win the game, then my grandfather would come and grab my brother and I and we’d go run the bases after the game and go in the locker room after the game with them. That was really my first taste of professional athletics and just the team environment.

“I remember going around Columbus with my grandpa and my dad and he was always just so nice with everyone he met and would talk to people, and people would tell stories about his playing days. He was always so humble and approachable, it was such a great role model for me growing up.

“As I got a little bit older, one of the big memories that stood out with my grandpa is for his 50th anniversary of winning the Heisman. My whole family went out to New York to celebrate at the Heisman ceremony. I remember I was about 12-years old at the time, but we got to meet all the other Heisman winners that were there that weekend and just celebrate his life and just what he did from winning the Heisman.

On what Yankee players he remembers seeing

BW: So what Yankee players do you remember seeing when you went into the Clippers’ locker room?

Cassady: “I remember Darryl Strawberry was there. I have a bucket full of baseballs and bats signed by the team. That was kind of the coolest thing for me, was to grab a baseball and go get autographs of all the players. I remember Darryl Strawberry was there — and don’t know if I ever crossed paths with Derek Jeter while he was playing with the Clippers — but I think he was only there for a little bit or was injured. It didn’t matter their name at the time, it was just the coolest ever.”

On what he remembers about the Heisman

BW: So, what about the Heisman Trophy? Did you ever get to touch it and be around it?

Cassady: “Oh yeah, yeah. So, my grandpa and his wife lived in Tampa just because the Yankees spring facility is there and they always had a house in Tampa across from a little airport. And I remember I would go down there with my mom and dad and we would go walk around the airport. They lived right on the water and my grandpa was pretty old school, he would just leave his Heisman out in the living room. He was just such an old-school guy, he didn’t really care too much about all the awards and all the recognition. He just liked playing football, liked playing baseball and that was kind of his life.

“There’s a famous story I think I’ve heard a couple of times about my grandpa using his Heisman just as a doorstop just because one of the doors was a little creaky from the wind. He was pretty old-school when it comes to that type of stuff.”

On graduating from Upper Arlington and deciding to go into the Air Force

BW: So correct me if I’m wrong, but you graduated from Upper Arlington (a suburb just north of Columbus) and played football and lacrosse, right? What made you decide to go into the Air Force Academy?

Cassady: “Growing up, I always thought I was going to go to Ohio State and follow the footsteps my grandpa and my dad laid out before me, but when I got to that point in high school and there was an opportunity that presented itself where I could go play lacrosse at the Air Force Academy. At the time, I had no military family, no military background, so I didn’t know a whole lot about the air force academy. I took my official visit to go check it out and it’s right up there in the foothills of Colorado Springs. It’s a beautiful campus. I met some of the other recruits that were out there with me, some really good guys and people I thought I could be good friends with.

“Then I was kind of thinking, going into a military academy is something I never thought in a million years I would do, but it also allowed me to create my own path in life. I felt like that would just be a great way for me to go and find a passion and what I want to do when I’m older. And aviation at the Air Force Academy presented itself and I’ve just been in love with flying and everything that comes along with it since then.”

On how big of a Buckeye fan he is

BW: I’m going to make an assumption here since you’re the grandson of an all-timer at Ohio State, that you’re a Buckeye fan? Are you going to throw up an O-H-I-O while you’re flying over the stadium Saturday?

Cassady: “We’ll have the O-H in the cockpit. As you said, I grew up and was born into a Buckeye family. I have always loved the Buckeyes, going to home games, being just five minutes from campus being in Upper Arlington. Always going to all the home games, tailgating. And even when I was up at the Air Force Academy, I’ve always supported the Buckeyes. There has not been a game in where Air Force and Ohio State have played since I graduated. I think my allegiance would still be with Ohio State, but I would definitely be hoping the Air Force would put up a good fight.”

BW: Well, Air Force did beat Ohio State in the Liberty Bowl in what, 1992?

Cassady: “Yeah, I think it was 1992. There’s a poster hanging up on the wall at Air Force of that game, so I remember that one a little bit.”

On a score prediction for the Rose Bowl

BW: Okay, thank you first and foremost for your service. Anyone that serves our country always has the utmost respect here. But one last thing, a fun one before I let you go if you are willing. Give us a score prediction.

Cassady: “Let’s see — I think the over/under is sitting in the mid-60s, and I think Ohio State is a touchdown favorite. Let’s do Ohio State 40, Utah 35. The 40 is in favor of Hopalong.”

We want to thank Captain Cassady for being so gracious to talk with us on the eve of all that’s involved in the daily service for our country and prepping to do the flyover at the Rose Bowl.

When you see the B-2 bomber fly over tomorrow, if you are at the game, look up and give an O-H salute for a Buckeye. If you’re watching on television, do the same.

