Hoover vs. Mayfield baseball: Wildcats' Cinderella run concludes in 9-2 district final loss to Vikings

May 23—CANTON — Mayfield was unable to find the same pop that Hoover did to start their Division I district final May 23. A few misjudged fly balls and throwing errors had the Wildcats down early.

They were never able to get a consistent grasp on the Vikings' Jake Donaldson and fell 9-2 to end the season as district runner-up.

Hoover will meet Jackson for a third time this season in a regional semifinal on May 30 at Oberlin College. The Vikings swept the season series against the Polar Bears.

Mayfield went down in order in the first, and the Vikings started hot with a Mason Ashby lead-off double. He later scored on a passed ball and Kyle Gudat drove in Jack Andes on a sacrifice fly.

Donaldson helped his own cause with a single for a run later in the bottom of the first for an early 3-0 lead. He also threw a strong game, allowing only four hits with a quartet of strikeouts.

Mayfield coach DJ Rapposelli said that with how Donaldson was throwing, the Wildcats couldn't afford to fall into an early deficit.

"He lived just off of the plate, and that was a challenge for us," Rapposelli said. "He had command on every pitch. He had a great performance and all you can do is tip your cap to him. We ran into a buzz saw today and while we put the bat on the ball, we just couldn't take advantage and get the runners in scoring position across."

Hoover added five more runs before Mayfield pushed its first across. A Hoover run scored on a Drake Cooper single in the second off of a fielding error.

In the third, Donaldson and Carter Lukens added a run each and Cooper pushed two more across with a deep double to left.

Mayfield's first run was in the top of the fifth. Bo Lewis drew a walk and Carmen DiPietro moved him with a ground ball, but a throwing error moved Lewis to second.

DiPietro was caught in a run-down between first and second with one out, which allowed Lewis to trot home with no focus on him.

Mayfield finally found its swing in the sixth as Holden Cope, Christophe Alexander and Ethan Claflin all recorded singles, Claflin's driving Cope in.

While senior leaders like Cope and Rocco Monastero played their final innings in a Mayfield uniform, players including Alexander and Claflin are among the seven underclassmen that saw a plethora of time on the diamond for Mayfield.

Coach Rapposelli knows that with a loaded junior class plus players like sophomore JD Sega and freshman Ben Koret, the latter of whom hit in the six hole against Hoover, the continued growth of the WRC champion Wildcats will be paramount.

"Being a part of a run like this, winning a conference championship and making the district final is going to make them buy in more," Rapposelli said. "The offseason program is going to be huge, guys will be there in the fall if there aren't another sport. They're going to believe that Mayfield baseball is a program that gets things done and they want to be a part of it."

THE SCORE

Hoover 9, Mayfield 2