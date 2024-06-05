Hoover named new chief of 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Former US Army general Reynold Hoover is the new chief executive of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics organising committee (Scott Taetsch)

Former US Army lieutenant general Reynold Hoover was named as the new chief executive of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games organizing committee on Wednesday.

The 63-year-old ex-soldier will assume day-to-day control of the organizing committee from next Monday, a statement from LA 2028 said.

LA 2028 chairman and president Casey Wasserman said Hoover would bring a wealth of logistical experience to the role as Los Angeles prepares to host the Olympics for the third time.

"Reynold is one of the few people in the nation who possesses the operational and logistics expertise that the Olympic and Paralympic Games require," Wasserman said in a statement.

"He's been tasked with some of our nation's most complex challenges, and we are fortunate to have him on our team as we prepare to welcome the world in 2028."

Hoover earned the rank of three-star lieutenant general during his army career, which included roles in military campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan. He also had roles at the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Central Intelligence Agency.

"Helping to deliver an Olympic and Paralympic Games on American soil will serve as the capstone of my career in public service," Hoover said in a statement.

"Sport is a powerful convening force, and it is the opportunity of a lifetime to bring the Los Angeles community, the nation and the world together through the Games."

