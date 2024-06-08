Hootie's Darius Rucker: Cincinnati Reds must sign Elly De La Cruz to long-term deal

Hootie and the Blowfish performed Friday night at Cincinnati's Riverbend Music Center, and lead singer Darius Rucker told the crowd he wants his favorite team, the Cincinnati Reds, to sign phenom Elly De La Cruz to a long-term deal.

De La Cruz, who doubled against the Los Angeles Dodgers for his first big-league hit June 6 of last year, collected his league-leading 33rd stolen base during the Reds' 3-2 win Friday night against the Chicago Cubs.

Darius Rucker (right) performs with Hootie and the Blowfish bandmate Mark Bryan

Rucker, among the best-known celebrity Reds fans, predicted that the Reds would win the World Series in 2019.

Rucker told Bally Sports Ohio's Jim Day in 2017 that he loved the Big Red Machine growing up, and remained a Reds fan.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Hootie's Darius Rucker: Cincinnati must sign Elly De La Cruz long-term