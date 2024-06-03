Hootie hoo! Braves bringing back Outkast bobblehead night

An Outkast bobblehead giveaway last year was so much cooler than a polar bear’s toenail that the Braves are running it back.

Atlanta announced over the weekend that it will give away more Outkast bobbleheads at the Aug. 6 game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

To say it was the most popular giveaway last year would be an understatement.

Lines could be seen wrapped throughout the Battery hours before the gates open for fans to get their hands on one of the bobbleheads, which feature Big Boi and Andre 3000 cruising in a signature red Cadillac.

The team only gave away 15,000 bobbleheads last year and will hand out the same amount at this year’s Outkast night. You can find more information on the Braves website here

