Hoosiers somehow spell 'Indiana' wrong on a jersey for season opener vs. Iowa

Indiana’s Saturday afternoon in Iowa City got off to a brutal start — even before the Hoosiers took the field at Kinnick Stadium.

David Holloman was featured in a tweet sent out by the Hoosiers’ athletic department on Saturday ahead of No. 17 Indiana’s game against No. 18 Iowa, though there was one big spelling error on his jersey.

Indiana was misspelled.

Now, the athletic department quickly deleted the tweet and moved on with a fresh one. And it seems like Holloman’s jersey was the only one with the gaffe.

But still, misspelling your own state is just tough — and there's no excuse that can make it any better.

The game itself wasn’t any better for the Hoosiers, either.

The Hawkeyes scored twice in the first 2:15 of the contest off a 56-yard touchdown run from Tyler Goodson and a 30-yard interception return from Riley Moss to put them up 14-0 almost instantly. Iowa found the end zone twice more in the second quarter, too, and took a 31-3 lead at the break.

Somehow, it seems that Indiana’s spelling woes are the least of their worries.