Hoosiers pick Penix as opening day starter at quarterback

Indiana Hoosiers coach Tom Allen has named quarterback Michael Penix Jr. as his opening day starter.

The redshirt freshman beat out incumbent Peyton Ramsey and redshirt freshman Jack Tuttle to win the job.

Penix appeared poised to supplant Ramsey midway through last season but wound up tearing an ACL and missing the final four games. Ramsey started four games in 2017 and all 12 games last season.

Indiana opens the season Saturday against Ball State in Indianapolis.

