In Hoosiers' Big Ten opener, we saw a toughness we haven't seen yet. They'll need more of it.

BLOOMINGTON — In its Big Ten opener against Maryland, IU did something it hasn’t done all season: Punch the other team in the mouth.

Indiana (6-1, 1-0 Big Ten) went wire-to-wire for a 65-53 win against a struggling Maryland (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) squad. Even with starting point guard Xavier Johnson missing Friday’s game with a left foot injury, the Hoosiers were in control the whole way.

It started on the defensive end for Indiana. Indiana’s guards provided firm pressure that prevented Maryland from getting into its sets early. When a ball was loose, Indiana dove on it, and Maryland never gained comfort as a collective.

All-Big Ten guard Jahmir Young still scored 20 points for the Terrapins, but only eight of Maryland’s 20 made field goals were assisted. IU did an excellent job making Maryland play a stagnant offense.

Doyel: IU is team of Mike Woodson's dreams for half against Maryland, and it's enough

Osterman: Basketball wins, The football coach works the crowd. Indiana Athletics has some juice.

“Jahmir Young is a good player and he's quick and he can really score,” said IU guard Trey Galloway, who guarded Young most of the night. “But it's all five of us guarding collectively.”

When the Hoosiers played No. 4 UConn on Nov. 19, they got out-toughed. UConn grabbed 15 offensive rebounds in that game, leading to 16 second-chance points.

Maryland got only 10 of its 36 missed shots back. IU’s perimeter players played a big role in keeping the Terrapins off the glass. Galloway had six rebounds while freshman Mackenzie Mgbako had seven rebounds in his Big Ten debut.

“That's something we talked about in pregame that our wings and perimeter guys had to get in and mix it up a little bit and get rebounds,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “And I thought we did a great job in that regard.”

Indiana also got to its own missed shots quickly, outscoring Maryland 14-8 in second-chance opportunities. The Hoosiers had 15 offensive rebounds, with Galloway and Mgbako grabbing three each.

“We've got guys that are athletic enough to go get rebounds,” Galloway said. “We just have to stick our head in there and go get them, and we did a good job of that.”

Playing hard is one thing, but it’s another thing when a team plays poised and hard. IU has frequently played lackadaisical off-ball defense with bad communication and recognition of opponents’ offense.

On Friday, IU had its most-connected defensive performance of the year. Communication was swift, switches were called out early and nothing Maryland did away from the ball led to easy baskets. The Terrapins’ 53 points were the least they’ve scored this season, and the least scored against the Hoosiers this year.

“I thought we were connected tonight,” Woodson said. “We didn't give up a lot of 3s. I thought our switching was right on par.”

Maryland was only 2-of-16 on 3-pointers. For the first time this season, Indiana (3-of-9 from deep) outshot its opponent from beyond the arc.

It should be noted Indiana and Maryland are the two worst 3-point shooting teams in the Big Ten this season, so that aspect of the Hoosiers’ performance may have been an anomaly. Indiana has seen other poor shooting teams look like they were in shootaround, so not allowing Maryland to break out of its slump was still encouraging.

Indiana brought the physicality and toughness needed to win this game in the grueling Big Ten. It wasn’t the prettiest game, but the team did what it needed to.

“The Big Ten is tough,” Woodson said. “They let you play. So if you don't come and meet the challenge, then you'll be exposed as a team. I thought tonight we were the more aggressive team tonight.”

IU started a four-game gauntlet with a much-needed victory. The Hoosiers will travel to Michigan on Tuesday before a neutral-site game against Auburn on Dec. 9 and a home matchup with No. 6 Kansas on Dec. 16. If IU keeps the tenacity it played with against Maryland, it could come out of this stretch with more positive takeaways than negative ones.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball: Toughness, rebounding guards key to IU's NCAA hopes